EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The 1.1100 region keeps capping the upside

  • EUR/USD has regained some poise after recent tops in the 1.0990 region, advancing afterwards to the 1.1070 area, where it lost some impetus.
  • The 1.1100 neighbourhood, coincident with last week’s tops and the 3-month resistance line remains a key barrier for extra gains.
  • A clear of this region on a sustainable fashion should alleviate downside pressure and refocus the trade to the 55-day SMA at 1.1129 and late August peak at 1.1163.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1058
Today Daily Change 24
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1049
Daily SMA50 1.1124
Daily SMA100 1.1181
Daily SMA200 1.1258
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1076
Previous Daily Low 1.099
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1023
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0961
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0932
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1132
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1188

 

 

EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.

GBP/USD slips below 1.25 ahead of UK inflation figures, Fed

GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as markets await UK inflation figures – which are projected to slow down. The critical Fed decision is eyed later in the day.

USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed

Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.

Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance

Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today. Economists expect a 25 basis point rate cut amid slowing global growth and investment. 

