EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Scope for some consolidation ahead of further losses

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The upside momentum in EUR/USD remains so far capped by the 21-day SMA in the 1.10 neighbourhood.
  • The inability of the pair to quickly break above last week’s tops around 1.10 carries the potential to spark a consolidative move ahead of the likely resumption of the selling sentiment.
  • In addition, while below the 3-month resistance line, today at 1.1029, the bearish view is expected to remain unchanged.

EUR/USD daily chart

Overview
Today last price 1.0967
Today Daily Change 29
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.0978
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0999
Daily SMA50 1.1062
Daily SMA100 1.1152
Daily SMA200 1.1232
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1
Previous Daily Low 1.0957
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0974
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0914
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1042

 

 

