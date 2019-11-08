EUR/USD Technical Analysis: rising odds for a test of 1.1000 (and below)

- EUR/USD remains under pressure and is now flirting with the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 region.
- A breach of this key area of contention should pave the way for a move to the psychological support at 1.1000 the figure in the short-term horizon.
- Further south aligns the 1.0920 region ahead of the 2019 low at 1.0879.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1046
|Today Daily Change
|12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1102
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1119
|Daily SMA200
|1.1191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1074
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1057
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1136
