EUR/USD Technical Analysis: rising odds for a test of 1.1000 (and below)

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains under pressure and is now flirting with the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 region.
  • A breach of this key area of contention should pave the way for a move to the psychological support at 1.1000 the figure in the short-term horizon.
  • Further south aligns the 1.0920 region ahead of the 2019 low at 1.0879.

Today last price 1.1046
Today Daily Change 12
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1046
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1102
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1119
Daily SMA200 1.1191
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1092
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1074
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.107
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1136

 

 

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. Contradicting headlines regarding the state of US-Sino trade talks have been rocking markets. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum

Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold failed to capitalize on its early attempted recovery move and has now slipped back to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set in the previous session.

Gold News

Canada Employment Preview: The Bank of Canada’s patience is rewarded

The Canadian labor economy is expected to create 15,900 jobs in October after adding 53,700 in September and 81,100 in August. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 5.5%.

