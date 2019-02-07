EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Further downside should test the 100-day SMA at 1.1259

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD extended the recent breakdown of the 200-day/week SMA in the mid-1.1300s and dropped to multi-day lows in the vicinity of 1.1270.
  • Further retracements are now on the table and could test the 100-day SMA in the 1.1260 region ahead of the 55-day SMA at 1.1231.
  • On the other hand, and If spot manages to resume the upside, the next hurdle emerges near 1.1420, or last week’s highs, ahead of the more relevant 1.1450, or March tops.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1296
Today Daily Change 24
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1286
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1298
Daily SMA50 1.123
Daily SMA100 1.1262
Daily SMA200 1.1341
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1373
Previous Daily Low 1.1281
Previous Weekly High 1.1414
Previous Weekly Low 1.1344
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1316
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1338
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1254
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1345
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1405
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1300 amid tariffs threat, weak data

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1300 amid tariffs threat, weak data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating its losses. The US is mulling tariffs against the EU in response to the Airbus-Boeing spat. German retail sales fell by 0.6%, worse than expected.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends falls after poor Construction PMI

GBP/USD extends falls after poor Construction PMI

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2600after Markit's UK Construction PMI  fell to 43.1 points. Brexit uncertainty and USD strength are weighing on the pair. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained capped below mid-108.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalize on the weekly bullish gap opening.

USD/JPY News

Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark

Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark

Gold regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well below the key $1400 psychological mark.

Gold News

Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone

Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone

ETH/BTC rises 10% in three days and puts the market in bullish mode. BTC/USD can reach $8,000 without compromising the medium term bullish trend. XRP is in a dirty area and lacks visibility.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location