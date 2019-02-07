EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Further downside should test the 100-day SMA at 1.1259

- EUR/USD extended the recent breakdown of the 200-day/week SMA in the mid-1.1300s and dropped to multi-day lows in the vicinity of 1.1270.
- Further retracements are now on the table and could test the 100-day SMA in the 1.1260 region ahead of the 55-day SMA at 1.1231.
- On the other hand, and If spot manages to resume the upside, the next hurdle emerges near 1.1420, or last week’s highs, ahead of the more relevant 1.1450, or March tops.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1296
|Today Daily Change
|24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1286
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1298
|Daily SMA50
|1.123
|Daily SMA100
|1.1262
|Daily SMA200
|1.1341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1373
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1281
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1437
