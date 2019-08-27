EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber stuck near 1.1100 handle in the first part of the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading quietly near 1.1100 at the start of the New York session.
  • Market uncertainty can see the Fiber stuck in a range between 1.1098 and 1.1134 in the near term.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Fiber is stuck between the 1.1098 support and 1.1117 resistance while above the 50 SMA. If the sellers have a sustained breakout below 1.1098 the market may drop towards the 1.1080 and 1.1052 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in the middle of its daily range currently supported by the 1.1098 support and the 200 SMA. However, bulls have much work to do as they need to break 1.1117 strong resistance followed by the 1.1134 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1104
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1136
Daily SMA50 1.1207
Daily SMA100 1.1213
Daily SMA200 1.1284
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1164
Previous Daily Low 1.1094
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1075
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1005
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.119
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1215

 

 

