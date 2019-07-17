EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber consolidates losses below 1.1230 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating the recent losses just below 1.1230 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears are at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is hovering near the 1.1200 figure below its main daily simple moving average (DSMA). 


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250 resistance and its main SMAs. The bears want to break below 1.1200 to potentialy reach 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.1230 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs, all-in-all suggesting a bearish bias. Immediate resistances are seen near 1.1230 and 1.1250, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


 
Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1216
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.129
Daily SMA50 1.1244
Daily SMA100 1.1253
Daily SMA200 1.1323
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1266
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.1193
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1314

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

