EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber consolidates losses below 1.1230 resistance

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent losses just below 1.1230 resistance.

The level to beat for bears are at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is hovering near the 1.1200 figure below its main daily simple moving average (DSMA).



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250 resistance and its main SMAs. The bears want to break below 1.1200 to potentialy reach 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.1230 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs, all-in-all suggesting a bearish bias. Immediate resistances are seen near 1.1230 and 1.1250, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.





Additional key levels