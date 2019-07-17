EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber consolidates losses below 1.1230 resistance

- EUR/USD is consolidating the recent losses just below 1.1230 resistance.
- The level to beat for bears are at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is hovering near the 1.1200 figure below its main daily simple moving average (DSMA).
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250 resistance and its main SMAs. The bears want to break below 1.1200 to potentialy reach 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.1230 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs, all-in-all suggesting a bearish bias. Immediate resistances are seen near 1.1230 and 1.1250, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1216
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.129
|Daily SMA50
|1.1244
|Daily SMA100
|1.1253
|Daily SMA200
|1.1323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1266
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1314
