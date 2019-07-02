EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro within its daily range dips below 1.1300

Euro is consolidating the losses seen on Monday.

EUR/USD is under bearish pressure below the 1.1320 resistance.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is consolidating Monday’s losses. It was the largest daily decline since late April. Euro is below the 1.1300 figure and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 resistance and the 50/100 SMA. The market can continue to drift down towards 1.1260 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below its 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances are located near 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels