EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session flirting with the September highs

- EUR/USD spikes to September highs as the ECB is cutting rates and announcing QE in November.
- Friday will be key as the market will decide if Thursday’s spike is an over-reaction or the start of a recovery.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1066
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.1014
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1058
|Daily SMA50
|1.1138
|Daily SMA100
|1.1186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1265
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1056
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0985
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0926
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1029
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1051
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1122
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near a weekly high of 1.1086
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains following wide intraday swings, triggered by ECB’s announcement of a full stimulus package. Fed’s the next to move in this chess game between policymakers.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is back to around 1.2350 after falling earlier. The Yellowhammer documents have revealed worrying economic outcomes in a no-deal scenario. US inflation beat expectations.
USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs
After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY.
Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate
Precious metals were mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week despite positive US data while balancing up the risks associated with the European Central Bank's announcements earlier today.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.