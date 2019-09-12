EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session flirting with the September highs

  • EUR/USD spikes to September highs as the ECB is cutting rates and announcing QE in November.
  • Friday will be key as the market will decide if Thursday’s spike is an over-reaction or the start of a recovery. 
 

On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier on Thursday, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) has cut interest rates by 0.1% and announced an open-ended Quantitive Easing (QE).
 

The Fiber had a massive spike up to the 1.1075 resistance regaining the 50 and 100 SMAs. This Friday, it will be interesting to see if the bulls can push EUR/USD above the current September high near the 1.1075 resistance. The next resistances on the way up are seen at the 1.1103 and 1.1143 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
  

The 1.1075 is a significant resistance. If the market fails to build on the recent spike, the market can start to pullback down towards 1.1048, 1.1023 and 1.0988 support levels.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1066
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.1014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1058
Daily SMA50 1.1138
Daily SMA100 1.1186
Daily SMA200 1.1265
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1056
Previous Daily Low 1.0985
Previous Weekly High 1.1085
Previous Weekly Low 1.0926
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1029
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0948
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.091
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1089
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1122

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

