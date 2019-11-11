EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level

  • EUR/USD is ending Monday little changed, trading below the 1.1051 level.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1028 support level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The Fiber, last week, after registering its worst weekly drop since August, is starting the week pulling back up, slightly.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro remains under selling pressure below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is weak and a break below 1.1028 support level could open the doors to further losses towards the 1.1000 figure and the 1.0965 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 1.1051 level and at the 1.1063/74 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1034
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.1022
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1102
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1115
Daily SMA200 1.1188
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1056
Previous Daily Low 1.1016
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1032
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1007
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0992
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1087

 

 

