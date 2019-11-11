EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level

- EUR/USD is ending Monday little changed, trading below the 1.1051 level.
- The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1028 support level.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1034
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1102
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1115
|Daily SMA200
|1.1188
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1056
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1016
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1016
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1032
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1041
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1087
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level
The Euro remains under selling pressure below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is weak and a break below 1.1028 support level could open the doors to further losses.
Cable remains bearish below 1.2900 handle
GBP/USD is correcting below the 1.2882/1.2900 resistance zone and the 50/100 SMAs. Buyers would need to overcome this area on a daily basis in order to reclaim the 1.2950 resistance.
USD/JPY: Battling to recover the 109.00 threshold
The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range, hovering around the 109.00 level ahead of the Asian opening. The pair started the day losing some ground, the daily low was set at 108.89.
Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, trades around $1,455
After posting its largest weekly percentage drop of the year and erasing more than $50, the troy ounce of the precious metal remained under pressure on Monday with the XAU/USD pair slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,452.
5 Biggest Risks for FX this Week
Monday was a slow start to a busy week for the currency market. The US bond market was closed for Veteran's Day but the stock market was open allowing stocks to consolidate gains.