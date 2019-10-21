EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro easing from October highs below 1.1160 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is starting to gain some traction at the end of the London session this Monday.
  • EUR/USD is trading near daily lows approaching the 1.1140 support. 

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro is starting the week trading mixed currently near its daily lows in the late London session. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The Euro is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. EUR/USD is easing from the October highs. Bulls would need to reclaim the 1.1160 resistance in order to travel towards the 1.1191 resistances on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Support can be seen at the 1.1140 and 1.1110 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1146
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.117
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0998
Daily SMA50 1.1039
Daily SMA100 1.1139
Daily SMA200 1.1211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1172
Previous Daily Low 1.1114
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1137
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1132
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1074
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.121
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1248

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

