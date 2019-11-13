EUR/USD Technical Analysis: a break below 1.10 remains well on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD briefly breached the 1.10 support to record fresh 4-week lows earlier in the day.
  • Spot needs to regain the 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 area on a sustainable fashion in order to reassert the upside pressure and therefore allow for attest of the 100-day SMA just above the 1.11 mark.
  • A clear of the 1.10 area on a convincing note should put the 1.0930 zone back on the radar.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1015
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1011
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1101
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1108
Daily SMA200 1.1184
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.104
Previous Daily Low 1.1002
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1017
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0959
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1033
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1055
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.107

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony

EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony

EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell

USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell

Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.

USD/JPY News

Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell

Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell

The once troy of the yellow metal is up marginally early in the European trading hours, navigating the area below $1,460 amidst a better mood in the dollar and the generalized offered tone in the safe havens.

Gold News

UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide

UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide

UK inflation is set to slow to 1.6% yearly in October. Odds of a rate cut may rise if CPI extends its slump. GBP/USD bias is to the downside after weak data, fresh election uncertainty.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures