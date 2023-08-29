EUR/USD surges above the 1.0880 mark, eyes on German CPI, US key data

The EUR/USD pair surges above the 1.0880 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The weaker US dollar and a sharp drop in US Treasury yields drags the Greenback lower across the board. The major currently trades around 1.0880, gaining 0.01% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) breaks below the key support level at 103.50 while the 10-year yield fell from 4.20% to 4.12%, the lowest level in two weeks. On Tuesday, the US Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence Index for August dropped to 106.10 from 114.00 in July, below the market consensus of 116.0. In addition, the US JOLTS Job Openings for July decreased to 8.827M versus 9.165M prior and against the 9.465M expected. The figure showed the lowest reading since March 2021. Finally, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices improved to -1.2% YoY versus -1.7% prior and -1.2% market expectations. In response to the data, the USD loses momentum significantly and faces its most significant decline in over a month. The labor market in the US is easing, but not as the Federal Reserve (Fed) expected. The market anticipated that the Fed will push back rate hikes until the September meeting. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 16% chance of a rate hike in September meeting versus 20% prior. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the USD. On the other hand, the German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for September came in at -25.5 versus -24.6 prior and worse than the expectation of -24.3. Meanwhile, the Eurozone money supply fell for the first time since 2010 as private sector lending slowed and deposits fell. The latest data might convince the European Central Bank (ECB) to pause interest rates at its next meeting on September 14. Looking ahead, the US ADP private employment and estimate of Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be due on Wednesday, followed by the US inflation data on Thursday and the highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. On the EU docket, the preliminary Spanish and German Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August will be released as well as the ECB Meeting Minutes. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.