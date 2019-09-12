EUR/USD: Strong forward guidance, a game changer - Danske Bank

The European Central Bank today announced an easing package. According to analysts from Danske Bank, the ECB regained credibility and they forecast EUR/USD at 1.10 on 1-3M.
Key Quotes:
“In the short term, the combination of the rate cut and tiering could cause volatility in the short-term EUR money market, which could spill over to EUR/USD.”
“Over the medium-term, we think that the ECB regained some credibility today with its strong forward guidance, which makes EUR a more two-sided bet. We keep our forecast on 1-3M of 1.10.”
“The Fed meets next week, where we look for a 25bp cut in line with market expectations, but likely no strong precommitment to further easing which will could weigh on EUR/USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
