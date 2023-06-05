- Euro rises on weakening US factory orders and a mixed ISM reading, with EUR/USD trading above the opening price.
- Wall Street displays mixed sentiment as fears of recession loom following 7th straight month of contracting Manufacturing PMI.
- Hawkish comments from ECB officials, boost the Euro against the backdrop of a sluggish US economy.
EUR/USD erases some of its previous losses, sponsored by weaker orders in factories in the United States (US), alongside mixed ISM readings. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and other policymakers’ hawkish comments also lifted the Euro (EUR). The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0710, above its opening price by 0.01%.
Factory orders in the US falter while European Central Bank hints at continued interest rate hikes, sending the EUR/USD higher
Market sentiment is fragile, as shown by Wall Street trading mixed. Factory Orders in the United States slowed down in April, from 0.6% in the prior month, to 0.4%, beneath expectations for a solid 0.8% figure. Excluding transportation, plunged -0.2%, a slight improvement from March -0.7% fall. That, alongside further economic data from the US, underpinned the EUR/USD, which gained 27 pips in the latest 50 minutes of trading, claiming the 1.0700 mark.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that the Non-Manufacturing PMI, also known as the Services PMI, dropped to 50.3 in May from April 51.9, clung to expansionary territory amidst a slowdown in orders. Given that the PMI decelerated, increased fears for a possible recession after the last week’s Manufacturing PMI contracted for the seventh straight month.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the buck’s value vs. a basket of currencies, pairs earlier losses at 104.060, positive by 0.02%, capping the EUR/USD’s rally amidst falling US Treasury bond yields. The US 10-year benchmark note rate sits at 3.693%, almost flat.
On the European front, business activity in May, particularly the S&& Global Services PMI, decelerated but offset the plunge in manufacturing activity. Meanwhile, ECB speakers crossed newswires, led by its President Lagarde, who said that the central bank would stop all reinvestments in APP. Lagarde added that although there are signs of moderation, “there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked,” told European lawmakers.
At the same time, her colleague Joachim Nagler added the ECB needs to keep raining rates beyond the summer. Money market futures have priced in a 25 bps rate hike by the ECB, contrarily to the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which is seen pausing in June, but if data proves them wrong, another interest rate increase is expected in July.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD is neutral to downward biased, though testes briefly the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0687, though bounced for the third time. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) are bearish, suggesting sellers remain in charge.
Downside risks lie at the 1.0700 figure. Break below will expose the 200-day EMA, followed by the May 31 low of 1.0635. on the flip side, the EUR/USD first resistance would be the 100-day EMA at 1.0769, the 20-day EMA at 1.0788, and the 1.0800 figure.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.071
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0813
|Daily SMA50
|1.0897
|Daily SMA100
|1.0813
|Daily SMA200
|1.0502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0779
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0705
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0700 after US data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0700 in the American session on Monday. The ISM Services PMI data from the US showed a loss of momentum in the US service sector and caused the US Dollar to come under pressure, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2400 as USD loses strength
GBP/USD has advanced beyond 1.2400 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. With the initial reaction to the disappointing ISM Services PMI, which showed a contraction in employment, the US Dollar lost its strength and allowed the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold jumps above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to the $1,960 area on Monday. After the dismal ISM Services PMI data for May, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell sharply and turned negative on the day below 3.7%, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
Pro-XRP attorney says Ripple has 25% chance of winning against SEC, Judge could announce verdict by September
Ripple has a 25% chance of winning its legal battle against the US SEC, according to pro-XRP attorney John Deaton. Over the weekend, Deaton shared his opinion on Ripple’s likelihood of both an outright win and a partial victory.
June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
After raising rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the FOMC signaled at the conclusion of its previous meeting on May 3 that the tightening cycle may be coming to an end.