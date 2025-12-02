TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data

  • EUR/USD extends the rally to around 1.1615 in Tuesday’s Asian session. 
  • US manufacturing contracted for the ninth straight month in November, undermining the US Dollar. 
  • Traders await the flash reading of the Eurozone HICP on Tuesday. 
EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair extends its upside to near 1.1615 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Euro (EUR) as weaker-than-expected US Manufacturing PMI data heaps pressure on the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates later this month.  

Data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday revealed that US manufacturing contracted for the ninth straight month in November, with the Manufacturing PMI declining to 48.2 in November from 48.7 in October. This figure came in worse than the estimation of 48.6. 

Following softer US economic data, Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly an 87% chance of a reduction at the conclusion of the Fed's December 9-10 meeting, up from 71% odds a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The shared currency receives support from the growing acceptance that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting interest rates. ECB President Christine Lagarde said last week that borrowing costs are at the "right level." Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel noted that he’s comfortable with the monetary-policy settings.

The preliminary reading of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from the Eurozone will be closely watched later on Tuesday. The HICP is expected to show an increase of 2.1% YoY in November, while the core HICP is estimated to show a rise to 2.5% during the same period. Any signs of softer inflation in the Eurozone could weigh on the Euro against the Greenback in the near term. 

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data

The EUR/USD pair extends its upside to near 1.1615 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro as weaker-than-expected US Manufacturing PMI data heaps pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this month.  

GBP/USD slides as UK budget strains and US labor data weigh

GBP/USD slides as UK budget strains and US labor data weigh

GBP/USD soured on Monday, starting off the December trading window declining around one-quarter of one percent, pushing back down from a key technical confluence region that will likely inspire further short selling behind the Pound Sterling unless global flows into the US Dollar reverse course.

Gold: $4,250 acts as a tough nut to crack for buyers

Gold: $4,250 acts as a tough nut to crack for buyers

Gold sees some volatility around the $4,200 mark early Tuesday, reversing Monday’s gains. US Dollar finds its feet amid higher Treasury bond yields as traders assess Fed policy moves. Sellers return as Gold settled Monday below the key $4,250 hurdle, what’s next?

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

AB and privacy coins, including Zcash and Monero, are among the leading losers over the last 24 hours amid a broader sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

For decades, Western corporations viewed China as an irresistible promise—a massive, rapidly growing consumer base that served as a straightforward revenue engine and the cornerstone of global expansion strategies for brands from Starbucks to Tesla.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers