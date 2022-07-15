Analysts at MUFG Bank still have a conviction that the EUR/USD pair will break decisively below parity. They point out energy supply fears in Europe are set to remain a heavy weight on the euro as the Federal Reserve sticks to hawkish rate hike plans. They add Italian politics to downside risks.
Key Quotes:
“We expect the EUR to remain under downward pressure in the near-term driven by ongoing fears over disruption to the euro-zone economy from energy supply constraints and fragmentation risks. Those fears are unlikely to ease in the coming weeks and will be tested by the re-opening of the NordStream 1 gas pipeline on 21st July.”
“The ECB also faces a key test in the week ahead when it is expected to announce details of their new anti-fragmentation policy tool. The pick-up in political risk in Italy in recent days has made it even more timely that the ECB steps up to the plate and delivers a credible response to contain fragmentation risks. If there is any disappointment amongst market participants over the new tool then it will reinforce EUR weakness in the near-term especially if an early election is called in Italy as well.”
“Fed’s job remains less complicated at this stage as they are free to focus on lifting rates to dampen inflation risks. The stronger US CPI report increases the risk of further large Fed hikes at upcoming policy meetings which is encouraging an even stronger USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound toward 1.0100
EURUSD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed toward the 1.0100 area during American trading hours on Friday. Investors are reassessing the Fed's rate outlook following the latest data releases and mixed comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.1850
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and climbed above 1.1850 in the second half of the day on Friday. Ahead of the weekend, the greenback is having a difficult time finding demand amid the improving market mood.
Gold steadies above $1,700, looks to post weekly losses
Gold fluctuates in a relatively tight range above $1,700 during the American session on Friday and remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory. Falling US T-bond yields help XAUUSD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!