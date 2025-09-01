- EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1700 as the US Dollar stabilizes after earlier weakness.
- Eurozone PMI readings indicate resilience, with manufacturing in expansion for a second consecutive month.
- Diverging policy paths keep the EUR/USD biased higher, as the ECB keeps policy steady while the Fed prepares to ease.
The Euro (EUR) is struggling to extend its advance against the US Dollar (USD) as the Greenback steadies after slipping to a more than one-month low during the Asian session with EUR/USD, easing from the upper end of the trading range that has contained price action since early August.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1711, easing slightly from the day’s high of 1.1736, yet still up about 0.20% on the day as sentiment remains in favor of the Euro against a broadly softer Greenback. The US Dollar remains under pressure from a combination of economic and political headwinds. Concerns over Washington’s protectionist trade agenda and mounting scrutiny of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence are clouding the monetary policy outlook. Rate cut expectations remain firmly in place, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing markets price in nearly a 90% probability of a 25 basis-point (bps) reduction at the September 16-17 FOMC meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), meanwhile, is showing signs of stabilization in thin holiday trade, holding just above the 97.50 mark as investors turn cautious ahead of key US economic data releases later this week.
On the Euro side, sentiment remains supported by signs of resilience in the bloc’s economy. The final HCOB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August came in at 50.7, slightly above the flash estimate of 50.5 and confirming a second consecutive month of expansion. The Composite PMI also improved to 51.1 from July’s 50.2, marking the fastest pace of private-sector growth in over a year. While Germany stayed just below the 50 threshold at 49.8, the print was its strongest in more than three years, with Southern Europe leading the recovery.
Looking ahead, attention turns to the European Central Bank (ECB), with President Christine Lagarde due to speak later in the day. On Tuesday, focus will shift to preliminary Eurozone inflation data for August, with the Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) expected to ease slightly to 2.2% YoY from 2.3%, while the headline rate is seen steady at 2.0% YoY. Inflation stabilizing near the ECB’s 2% medium-term target suggests policymakers can afford to keep rates on hold for now.
On the US side, the calendar is packed with potential market movers. The ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released on Tuesday, followed by the ISM Services PMI later in the week, alongside weekly Jobless Claims. The highlight will be Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which could be decisive for the Fed’s September meeting.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|-0.33%
|0.18%
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|0.16%
|EUR
|0.10%
|-0.24%
|0.21%
|0.20%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|0.26%
|GBP
|0.33%
|0.24%
|0.36%
|0.44%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.55%
|JPY
|-0.18%
|-0.21%
|-0.36%
|-0.02%
|-0.32%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.20%
|-0.44%
|0.02%
|-0.24%
|-0.26%
|0.11%
|AUD
|0.15%
|0.05%
|-0.19%
|0.32%
|0.24%
|-0.01%
|0.36%
|NZD
|0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.17%
|0.31%
|0.26%
|0.01%
|0.38%
|CHF
|-0.16%
|-0.26%
|-0.55%
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.36%
|-0.38%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
