EUR/USD corrects as US Dollar rebounds despite moderate US Inflation growth

- EUR/USD drops to near 1.0890 after the release of the soft US CPI data for February.
- US Commerce Secretary Lutnick sees President Trump’s policies as worthwhile despite they may lead to a recession.
- The Euro capitalizes on hopes of Ukraine’s ceasefire for 30 days and German debt restructuring plans.
EUR/USD corrects to near 1.0890 in North American trading hours on Wednesday after the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for February, which showed that inflationary pressures grew at a slower-than-expected pace. The major currency pair drops as the US Dollar (USD) gains despite the lower-than-anticipated increase in US inflation, which is expected to boost market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the May policy meeting.
Year-over-year headline inflation data decelerated at a faster pace to 2.8% from the estimates of 2.9% and a 3% increase seen in January. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose by 3.1%, slower than expectations of 3.2% and the prior release of 3.3%. The month-on-month headline and core CPI grew at a moderate pace of 0.2%, compared to estimates of 0.3%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to near 103.75 from the four-month low of 103.20 posted on Tuesday.
The US Dollar (USD) had been underperforming for the past few weeks as US President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda has dampened the economic outlook. Market participants expect Trump’s “America First” policies to boost inflationary pressures, eventually diminishing the purchasing power of households already battling high inflation.
On Tuesday, fears of a US recession escalated after comments from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a CBS interview indicated that policies by the President are worthwhile despite the prompted fears of a recession. Lutnick said, “These policies are the most important thing America has ever had, and they are worth it” after being asked whether it would be worth executing Trump’s policies even if they led to a recession.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD remains broadly firm on German defense spending deal, Ukraine ceasefire
- EUR/USD has been advancing for over a week as the Euro (EUR) is outperforming on optimism over the German defense spending deal. Hopes for a clearance to German debt restructuring to boost defense spending accelerated after Franziska Brantner-led-German Green Party agreed to negotiate with likely next Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) co-leader Lars Klingbeil in a scheduled meeting on Thursday.
- Market participants expect that widening the German “debt brake” could be a game-changer for the Eurozone economy, assuming that the monetary stimulus will stimulate economic growth. Such a scenario would also force the European Central Bank (ECB) officials to reassess their monetary policy path. The ECB had been guiding that the interest rate path is clearly on the downside.
- Additionally, the acceleration in optimism over peace in Ukraine has increased the Euro’s appeal. On Tuesday, Ukraine agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire in a meeting with US officials in Saudi Arabia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would now take the offer to the Russians, Reuters report. During European trading hours on Wednesday, the Kremlin said that "we need to hear" from US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Rubio before commenting on the "acceptability of a ceasefire for Russia".
- Meanwhile, tariff policies by US President Trump continue to be a nightmare for the Euro. Trump’s tariff policies keep him in a dominant position while negotiating deals with his trading partners. On Tuesday, Canada’s Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, rolled back the 25% surcharge levied on electricity exported to the US after Trump threatened to increase levies on steel and aluminum imports from Canada to 50%.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD stabilize above 1.0900
EUR/USD drops to near 1.0890 in Wednesday's North American session from the five-month low of 1.0920 posted on Tuesday. The long-term outlook of the major currency pair is bullish as it holds above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0650. Last week, the major currency pair showed a strong upside move after a decisive breakout above the December 6 high of 1.0630.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds to near 70.00, indicating a strong bullish momentum.
Looking down, the December 6 high of 1.0630 will act as the major support zone for the pair. Conversely, the psychological level of 1.1000 will be the key barrier for the Euro bulls.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Wed Mar 12, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.8%
Consensus: 2.9%
Previous: 3%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6360
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick and trespassed the 0.6300 hurdle despite the decent rebound in the Greenback and opening the door to a potential test of the monthly highs in the 0.6360 in the short term.
EUR/USD faces a probable technical decline
Despite the daily pullback, EUR/USD remains in the overbought territory, leaving it vulnerable to a potential technical correction in the next few days. The pair’s constructive outlook remains in place, in the meantime, above the 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD keeps the upside impulse in place, targets 1.3000
The generalised optimism in the risk-linked universe coupled with the irresolute price action in the Greenback bolsters the move higher in GBP/USD, which re-shifts its attention to the 1.3000 threshold.
Bitcoin open interest crosses $46B as Polymarket bettors raise Russia-Ukraine ceasefire odds to 78%
Bitcoin price rose 3% in the last 24 hours, reclaiming territories above $83,700 after forming a local bottom around $76,000 on Tuesday. Early market signals after the latest United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data suggest the latest BTC upside momentum could linger.
Gold climbs to two-week tops near $2,940
Gold prices accelerate their weekly recovery and flirt with the key $2,940 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday on the back of the lack of direction in the Greenback, tariff concerns and cooling US inflation.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.