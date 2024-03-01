EUR/USD snaps the three-day losing streak above 1.0800, focus on Eurozone HICP, US PMI data

  • EUR/USD holds positive ground near 1.0811 despite the stronger USD.
  • The ECB is expected to cut its forecasts for inflation and growth at its March meeting next week.
  • The US PCE figures were in line with expectations, with the Core PCE at 2.8% YoY in January.
  • Investors await the first reading of the Eurozone HICP and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI report on Friday.

The EUR/USD pair snaps the three-day losing streak during the early European session on Friday. The major pair recovers despite the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Market players will take more cues from the Eurozone inflation data due later in the day. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0811, gaining 0.03% on the day.

Eurozone inflation declined further last month, triggering speculation for the European Central Bank (ECB) to start lowering interest rates from record highs later this year. Next week, the ECB will announce its interest rate decision on March 7, with no change in rate expected. The ECB is expected to cut its forecasts for inflation and growth at its March meeting while emphasizing the need for further data to ensure that growing wages do not cause price pressures before cutting borrowing rates.

The US January Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index was in line with expectations, with the headline PCE at 2.4% YoY and the Core PCE at 2.8% YoY. The report confirms that the US inflation rate is continuing to decelerate further. However, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are likely to wait for more inflation data and still have no reason to hurry into cutting rates. Meanwhile, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East would also likely favor safe-haven assets like the US Dollar (USD).

Market participants await the first reading of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for February and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due on Friday. Next week, the ECB interest rate decision will be in the spotlight. These events could give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair.

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0812
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.0809
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0789
Daily SMA50 1.0875
Daily SMA100 1.0822
Daily SMA200 1.0829
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0856
Previous Daily Low 1.0796
Previous Weekly High 1.0888
Previous Weekly Low 1.0762
Previous Monthly High 1.0898
Previous Monthly Low 1.0695
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0819
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0833
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0784
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.076
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0724
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.088
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0905

 

 

