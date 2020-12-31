EUR/USD snaps 4-day winning streak, gains more than 9% in 2020

- EUR/USD is posting modest daily losses on Thursday.
- Profit-taking ahead of the New Year holiday seems to be weighing on the EUR.
- EUR/USD is up more than 2% for the second straight month in December.
After closing the previous four trading days in the positive territory, the EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower on the last day of 2020 and was last seen losing 0.26% on the day at 1.2265. In November, the pair gained more than 2% and is advancing 2.8% in December. For the year, EUR/USD is up 9.3%.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that Initial Jobless Claims fell by 19,000 to 787,000 in the week ending December 26 and came in much better than the market expectation of 833,000. Nevertheless, the market reaction to this report was largely muted.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is virtually unchanged on the day at 89.67.
EUR/USD 2021 outlook
EUR/USD Price Forecast 2021: Euro-dollar long-term bullish breakout points to 1.2750.
"Bulls will get discouraged if the pair loses the 1.2000 threshold, but won’t give up unless the pair falls below 1.1600 in the first quarter of the year, as it will return to levels below the long-term trend line," says FXStreet Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik. "In such a case, lower lows will come into play, with the pair poised to extend its decline towards 1.0351, the multi-decade low posted in December 2016."
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2262
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2177
|Daily SMA50
|1.1973
|Daily SMA100
|1.1885
|Daily SMA200
|1.1534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.231
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2257
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2319
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Poised to reclaim the 1.3700 level
The UK Parliament approved the Brexit deal and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh 32-month tops. The cable is now overbought, but without signs of giving up.
EUR/USD to enjoy a considerable gain on a break above 1.2310
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 as speculative interest kept selling the greenback heading into the year-end. Euro/dollar hovers around 1.2300 while higher highs are still in sight.
Gold flat-lined below $1900 level amid thin liquidity
Gold managed to rebound around $10 from daily swing lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1895 region.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index: Fizzles corrective pullback from multi-day low below weekly resistance
US dollar index (DXY) fades recent bounces off 32-month low while receding to 89.60 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge reverses the recovery gains from the multi-month low, marked during the Asian session, amid failures to cross the immediate resistance line.