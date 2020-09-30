EUR/USD sheds 25 pips on risk of delay in US election results

- EUR/USD drops as dollar draws bids, tracking losses in the US stock futures.
- President Trump warns of potential delay in the election outcome, sending risk assets lower.
The bid tone around the US dollar strengthened, pushing EUR/USD down from the session high of 1.1755 to 1.1730 after President Trump said that the Nov. 3 election result might not be known for months.
"We might not know for months," Trump said during the first presidential debate, adding further that "this is not going to end well."
Risk-off
Trump's comments bolstered fears of a delay in the election outcome, which the US equity options market has been pricing for some time and triggered risk aversion.
The S&P 500 futures fell by 43 points from session highs and the Dow futures cracked by over 300 points, boosting the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
The risk-off mood will likely persist in Europe, keeping the EUR/USD pair under pressure. After all, any post-election uncertainty would be bad for both the US and the global economy.
Markets may ignore the German Retail Sales, Import Price Index, Unemployment Rate, and the European Central Bank President Lagarde's speech, unless the risk appetite strengthens.
The risk sentiment had strengthened in early Asian following the release of better-than-expected China manufacturing data. However, things took a turn for the worst following Trump's comments on the election outcome.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1729
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1784
|Daily SMA50
|1.1794
|Daily SMA100
|1.1497
|Daily SMA200
|1.1243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1750 after US election debate
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 as the dollar draws bids, tracking losses in the US stock futures. US President Trump warns of a potential delay in the election outcome, sending risk assets lower. Markets may ignore the German data and ECB President Lagarde's speech.
When is the UK Q2 GDP release and how could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.2800 ahead of the UK GDP data. The Cable bears the burden of the US dollar’s uptick on fears of delay in the American election results that indicate higher odds of a Democratic victory. Brexit deal optimism could limit the downside in the spot.
Gold pullback from $1,900 highlights immediate rising wedge
Gold snaps two-day winning streak following its pullback from $1,899.38. The yellow metal recently dropped after the US presidential debate questioned market sentiment. Bulls need a clear break beyond September 22 for confirmation.
S&P 500 futures drop sharply as Trump warns of delay in election outcome
The US stock futures erased early gains and fell into the red on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said that the Nov. 3 election result might not be known for months. "We might not know for months," Trump said during the first presidential debate, adding later that "this is not going to end well."
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.