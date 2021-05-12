For EUR/USD, the market is currently moving between a bottleneck-scenario (towards 1.18) and a dollar debasement case (remains above 1.20). Over the second half of the year, Danske Bank’s main scenario remains ‘peak reflation’ – which means the pair plunging towards 1.15.
We are seeing an inflation scare
“Last week, Tuesday the 4th, on Monday 10 and on Tuesday 11 we are seeing a scenario of ‘bottlenecks’, where all kinds of commodity producers are doing quite well but headline indices are trading on a weak footing, centred in the online/tech-economy exposures. In this scenario, the effect from weak equities and rising volatility exceeds the positive effect from terms of trade. Hence, we have seen NOK, SEK and EUR trade a bit weaker. In some way, this scenario is the odd-one-out as inflation-induced volatility is the 70’s regime.”
“The short-term theme is quite uncertain (fat tails) though likely still reflationary. We suspect that moving out of cloud-like sectors into commodities will stay a broad dollar negative. On this, we see EUR/USD to stay above 1.20 in the short-term.”
“Looking further ahead, we continue to expect a scenario of ‘peak reflation’ in H2 as manufacturing PMIs cools as a shift from goods to services, Chinese monetary tightening and the catch-up effect of normalizing production levels joins in. Further, we expect the Fed to turn hawkish. Thus, rising real dollar rates are in our view a key theme for H2.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
