EUR/USD: Seller exhaustion ahead of US GDP

- EUR/USD charted a spinning bottom candle on Thursday.
- That seller exhaustion candle indicates scope for a rise to 1.12.
- A better-than-expected US GDP could yield broad-based USD rally.
The EUR/USD market is showing signs of seller exhaustion ahead of the all-important US second-quarter economic growth figures.
The currency pair charted a spinning bottom candle on Thursday. That candlestick pattern is widely considered a sign of indecision in the market.
However, in EUR/USD's case, the spinning bottom has appeared at two-year lows and following the sell-off from highs above 1.14.
So, it seems safe to say that the spinning bottom represents indecision among the bears or seller exhaustion and the common currency could rise to 1.12 if the US data disappoints expectations.
Focus on US GDP
The Bureau of Economic Analysis will issue its first estimate for the annualized gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter at 12:30 GMT today.
The data is expected to show the economy expanded 1.8% in the second quarter following a 3.1% rise in the first three months of the year.
A better-than-expected figure could force markets to scale back expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) easing, sending the US Dollar higher across the board. In this case, EUR/USD may fall below 1.11.
If the data prints below estimates, markets will again price in prospects of multiple rate cuts before the year-end, sending the EUR/USD above 1.12, as suggested by the spinning bottom candle.
As of writing, the pair is trading at largely unchanged on the day at 1.1150. The German import price index, scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT, could be ignored by investors, unless the number misses estimates by a big margin, in which case, the common currency could feel the pull of gravity.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.115
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1239
|Daily SMA50
|1.1243
|Daily SMA100
|1.1244
|Daily SMA200
|1.1311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.12
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1277
US annualized GDP is expected to decrease to 1.8% in the second quarter from 3.1% in the first three months of the year and 2.2% in the final quarter of 2018. The range of estimates in the Reuters Survey of economists is 1.1% to 2.9%.