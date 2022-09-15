EUR/USD sees a downside to near 0.9950 as DXY strengthens, US Retail Sales in focus

- EUR/USD is declining towards 0.9950 on soaring hawkish Fed bets.
- Stagnation in Retail Sales indicates a decline in consumers’ confidence in the economy.
- The odds of stagflation in the Eurozone have surged sharply.
The EUR/USD pair is dropping gradually after establishing below the magical figure of 1.0000 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to display more weakness and will slip to near 0.9950 as the US dollar index (DXY) is gaining strength. The DXY is aiming to recapture the psychological resistance of 110.00 as the odds of a full percent rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are skyrocketing.
After reading an above-expected US inflation rate this week, it is highly likely that the Fed will scale up the pace of hiking interest rates. Fed’s foremost priority is to bring price stability in the economy and for that growth prospects and employment have to make a lot of sacrifices. The market participants were expecting that falling gasoline prices and a spree of hiking interest rates will cool down the ultra-hot inflation, however, the price pressures have not responded well to the former.
In today’s session, investors will keep an eye on the US Retail Sales data. The catalyst is expected to remain subdued as estimates are displaying so improvement in the retail demand. A subdued retail demand is a sign of a decline in consumers’ confidence in the respective economy.
On the Eurozone front, chances of stagflation have increased in the trading bloc as cited by European Central Bank (ECB) member Robert Holzmann. The ECB member further added that the central bank has underestimated the pace of inflation and to scale down the same the ECB will announce more rate hikes this year. However, the extent of hikes will remain data-dependent.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9975
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9983
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9993
|Daily SMA50
|1.0104
|Daily SMA100
|1.0328
|Daily SMA200
|1.0743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0024
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9956
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
