EUR/USD remains roughly unchanged in the aftermath of the ECB policy announcement. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze the pair’s outlook.
EUR/USD moves will be driven by the emergence of weaker US economic data
A renewed energy spike due to the Israel-Hamas conflict broadening out to include Iran is a risk for Europe and for EUR more specifically. We currently assume that does not happen.
The primary determinant of EUR/USD moves we think will come from the US Dollar side and will be driven by the emergence of weaker US economic data.
EUR/USD remains resilient but we still see scope for a more sustained break below 1.0500 but maintain that levels below parity are unlikely.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.