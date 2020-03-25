EUR/USD rises above 1.18 ahead of German IFO data

- EUR/USD is again benefitting from the broad-based weakness in the US dollar.
- Expectations of a fiscal stimulus package and the resulting risk reset are likely weighing over the dollar.
- Fed's open-ended QE has bought time, but the US Congress needs to approve the package soon.
- EUR/USD will likely drop below 1.18 if the forward-looking German data disappoints expectations.
EUR/USD moved back above 1.18 in Asia as markets offered US dollars and may challenge Tuesday's high in Europe the German IFO data better estimates.
The greenback came under pressure as the Asian stocks eked out gains, tracking the overnight rally on Wall Street, which was fueled by high expectations of US fiscal stimulus.
While Congress on Tuesday appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, it was unclear when the Democrats and Republicans would be ready to vote on the bill.
Progress is needed soon, else risk assets may suffer another selloff, boosting haven demand for the US dollar. At press time, the S&P 500 futures are reporting a 1.4% drop.
The American dollar, however, is trading in the red against majors, as indicated by the 0.3% drop in the dollar index. Federal Reserve's unlimited quantitative easing plan has reduced stress in funding markets and bought time for the politicians.
EUR/USD, however, may fall back below 1.08 if the forward-looking German IFO Expectations Index for March prints well below the expected figure of 82, bolstering recession fears. Across the pond, US Durable Goods data for February is scheduled for release.
Developments around the coronavirus outbreak and responses by governments across the globe would continue to drive the sentiment in the financial markets.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0816
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1059
|Daily SMA50
|1.1007
|Daily SMA100
|1.105
|Daily SMA200
|1.1086
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0888
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0722
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1237
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0638
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps back above 111.00 amid positive Asian equities
Amid negative S&P 500 futures, broad US dollar weakness and the Asian stocks rebound, USD/JPY bounces-back above 111.00. However, the impending US Congress coronavirus relief deal and rising virus cases could keep the bounce in check.
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6000
AUD/USD bounces-off lows but remains capped below the 0.60 handle, as sellers continue to lurk amid a cautious market mood, with the US Congress deal still in progress and coronavirus cases continue rising globally.
When will the Corona equity market end? Or has it already?
Prospect of a US stimulus package worth $2 trillion diminishes equity fears. Federal Reserve rate cuts and liquidity provisions have calmed financial markets. Can markets act before the pandemic subsides?
Gold trades in red after three-day winning streak
Gold is feeling the pull of gravity in Wednesday's Asian session, having posted solid gains in the previous three trading days. Expectations for US fiscal stimulus and the resulting risk-on seems to be weighing over gold.
WTI: Short-term falling trendline, 200-HMA cap immediate upside above $25.00
WTI probes an eight-day-old falling trend line during the recent recovery. The weekly rising support line limits the immediate declines. Buyers remain cautious ahead of breaking 50% Fibonacci retracement. However, buyers will remain cautious unless manage to break 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 declines near $28.60.