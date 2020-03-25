EUR/USD rises above 1.18 ahead of German IFO data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is again benefitting from the broad-based weakness in the US dollar. 
  • Expectations of a fiscal stimulus package and the resulting risk reset are likely weighing over the dollar. 
  • Fed's open-ended QE has bought time, but the US Congress needs to approve the package soon. 
  • EUR/USD will likely drop below 1.18 if the forward-looking German data disappoints expectations. 

EUR/USD moved back above 1.18 in Asia as markets offered US dollars and may challenge Tuesday's high in Europe the German IFO data better estimates. 

The greenback came under pressure as the Asian stocks eked out gains, tracking the overnight rally on Wall Street, which was fueled by high expectations of US fiscal stimulus. 

While Congress on Tuesday appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, it was unclear when the Democrats and Republicans would be ready to vote on the bill. 

Progress is needed soon, else risk assets may suffer another selloff, boosting haven demand for the US dollar. At press time, the S&P 500 futures are reporting a 1.4% drop. 

The American dollar, however, is trading in the red against majors, as indicated by the 0.3% drop in the dollar index. Federal Reserve's unlimited quantitative easing plan has reduced stress in funding markets and bought time for the politicians. 

EUR/USD, however, may fall back below 1.08 if the forward-looking German IFO Expectations Index for March prints well below the expected figure of 82, bolstering recession fears. Across the pond, US Durable Goods data for February is scheduled for release. 

Developments around the coronavirus outbreak and responses by governments across the globe would continue to drive the sentiment in the financial markets. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0816
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.0788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1059
Daily SMA50 1.1007
Daily SMA100 1.105
Daily SMA200 1.1086
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0888
Previous Daily Low 1.0722
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0825
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0711
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0633
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0544
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0877
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1043

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY jumps back above 111.00 amid positive Asian equities

USD/JPY jumps back above 111.00 amid positive Asian equities

Amid negative S&P 500 futures, broad US dollar weakness and the Asian stocks rebound, USD/JPY bounces-back above 111.00. However, the impending US Congress coronavirus relief deal and rising virus cases could keep the bounce in check. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6000

AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6000

AUD/USD bounces-off lows but remains capped below the  0.60 handle, as sellers continue to lurk amid a cautious market mood, with the US Congress deal still in progress and coronavirus cases continue rising globally. 

AUD/USD News

When will the Corona equity market end? Or has it already?

When will the Corona equity market end? Or has it already?

Prospect of a US stimulus package worth $2 trillion diminishes equity fears. Federal Reserve rate cuts and liquidity provisions have calmed financial markets. Can markets act before the pandemic subsides?

Read more

Gold trades in red after three-day winning streak

Gold trades in red after three-day winning streak

Gold is feeling the pull of gravity in Wednesday's Asian session, having posted solid gains in the previous three trading days. Expectations for US fiscal stimulus and the resulting risk-on seems to be weighing over gold.

Gold News

WTI: Short-term falling trendline, 200-HMA cap immediate upside above $25.00

WTI: Short-term falling trendline, 200-HMA cap immediate upside above $25.00

WTI probes an eight-day-old falling trend line during the recent recovery. The weekly rising support line limits the immediate declines. Buyers remain cautious ahead of breaking 50% Fibonacci retracement. However, buyers will remain cautious unless manage to break 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 declines near $28.60.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures