- EUR/USD fades bounce off five-year low as the Fed week begins.
- Fed’s 0.50% rate hike is in the offing but USD bulls seek clues on balance-sheet normalization to dominate further.
- ECB’s de Guindos rules out July rate-hike concerns, Holzmann hints at rate hikes in summer or autumn.
- EU oil embargo on Russia, German Retail Sales and US ISM Manufacturing PMI to direct intraday moves.
EUR/USD rebound turns weary as traders brace for the much-awaited Fed verdict during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. That said, the major currency pair portrayed the first positive daily close in seven the previous day but struggles around 1.0550-40 of late as market participants remain cautious ahead of the key event, as well as weigh the latest development as negative for the quote.
Although the US Dollar Index (DXY) eased from the five-year high on Friday, the EUR/USD prices portrayed a 100-pip worth of corrective pullback. Even so, the quote remains pressured around the lowest levels since 2017 as this week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting and pre-NFP anxiety challenge the recovery moves.
Also weighing on the EUR/USD prices are the latest comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, who raised economic concerns but deferred from Fed policymakers when it comes to rate hike signals. Recently, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said, “ECB rate hike possible but not likely in July,” per Bloomberg. On the same line was ECB Governing Board member Robert Holzmann who signaled rate hike in summer or autumn.
On the contrary, the Fed is all set to announce a 0.50% rate hike during Wednesday’s meeting. However, major attention will be given to the comments relating to the balance-sheet normalization and economic forecasts.
It’s worth noting that the fears of economic recession in the old continent, due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, also weigh on the EUR/USD prices. Even so, the bloc remains sturdy to exert economic pressure on Moscow for its invasion of Kyiv. Recently, Germany’s energy security report signaled that the nation will end dependence on Russian oil by the end of this summer.
Other than the ECB and geopolitical crisis, China’s covid conditions and firmer US data, as well as reflation fears, also underpin the US dollar’s demand and praise the EUR/USD prices.
As a result, the EUR/USD pair may remain pressured but the cautious mood ahead of this week’s key events may restrict the downside moves. That said, today’s German Retail Sales for March and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April can offer intraday directions.
Also read: EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Stairway to hell, NFP and Fed likely to fuel the current trend
Technical analysis
Friday’s corrective pullback couldn’t cross a downward sloping previous support line from November 2021, around 1.0590 by the press time, which in turn directs EUR/USD traders towards the latest multi-month low of 1.0471.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0543
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.0544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0788
|Daily SMA50
|1.0956
|Daily SMA100
|1.1143
|Daily SMA200
|1.1381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0593
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0492
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0816
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0471
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0554
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.053
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0441
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0391
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0644
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0696
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears have moved in ahead of the big day, the Fed
USD/JPY was on the back foot on Friday and was trading at a low of 129.31 as the pair corrects in a W-formation. For the open, the pair is steady ahead of what will be a busy week for the pair.
AUD/USD bears on the prowl but US dollar stumbles
AUD/USD will be in focus for the open given yet further disappointments in Chinese data from the weekend, China's purchasing managers indices fell deeper into contraction in April, and the technicals are poised for further downside ahead.
Gold sees a reversal to near $1,890 ahead of US PMI, Fed’s policy in focus
Gold Price witnessed a decent corrective move to mildly below $1,900 after hitting a high of $1,920.02 on Friday. The precious metal went into a correction mode after a firmer rebound from a low of $1,872.22 on Thursday.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.