EUR/USD posts marginal gains on Tuesday, trading at 1.1615 at the time of writing, after retreating from two-week highs above 1.1650 the previous day. The US Dollar (USD) has bounced up from lows, with investors cautious, awaiting the release of the Eurozone's preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and the Unemployment Rate.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against a basket of six major peers, found some footing on Monday, in spite of a weak US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which showed that the sector's activity contracted for the ninth consecutive month, with new orders and employment declining and inflationary pressures rising.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governour Kazuo Ueda rattled markets on Monday, hinting at a rate hike in December. The comments triggered a global sell-off in bond markets, which sent US Treasury yields higher and provided some support to an ailing US Dollar.



A well-received auction of Japanese Government Bonds earlier on Tuesday has somewhat eased fears, although risk appetite remains frail. The US economic calendar is thin today, and the focus will remain on the ISM Services PMI and the ADP Employment Change report, due on Wednesday.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% -0.04% 0.36% -0.00% -0.15% 0.07% -0.05% EUR 0.01% -0.01% 0.40% 0.01% -0.13% 0.09% -0.03% GBP 0.04% 0.00% 0.39% 0.03% -0.14% 0.10% -0.02% JPY -0.36% -0.40% -0.39% -0.36% -0.50% -0.29% -0.40% CAD 0.00% -0.01% -0.03% 0.36% -0.14% 0.06% -0.04% AUD 0.15% 0.13% 0.14% 0.50% 0.14% 0.22% 0.10% NZD -0.07% -0.09% -0.10% 0.29% -0.06% -0.22% -0.11% CHF 0.05% 0.03% 0.02% 0.40% 0.04% -0.10% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: Fed easing hopes are likely to weigh on the USD

The US Dollar bounces up from lows on Tuesday, favoured by risk-off markets amid a global sell-off in government bonds. Upside attempts, however, are likely to remain limited, as investors are convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in December and, highly likely, a few more times in 2026.

In the economic calendar on Tuesday, the main attraction will be the Eurozone's consumer inflation, as measured by the HICP, which is expected to have grown at a steady 2.1% yearly rate in November, while the core HICP is sen accelerate to a 2.5% year-on-year pace from 2.4% in October. These figures, however, are unlikely to alter the European Central Bank's (ECB) stance, which points to steady interest rates for the foreseeable future.

Eurozone's Unemployment Rate is also out on Tuesday. The market consensus anticipates a 6.3% reading in October, unchanged from the previous month.

On Monday, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI revealed that the sector's activity further contracted in November, with the index easing to 48.2 from 48.7 in October, well below the 48.6 expected. New Orders Index fell to 47.4 from 49.4, and the Employment Index dropped to 44 in November from 46 in October. The Prices Paid gauge rose to 58.5 from 58.0, underscoring the inflationary impact from trade tariffs.

In the Eurozone, manufacturing activity data was also disappointing. The final HCOB Manufacturing PMI was revised down to a five-month low of 49.6 in November, from previous estimates of 49.7, following the standstill level of 50.0 in October.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD keeps pushing against the 1.1615 resistance area

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

EUR/USD has pulled back from 1.1650 highs, but the immediate bias remains bullish. The pair is attempting to break and consolidate above a trendline resistance at 1.1615, with technical indicators mixed on the 4-hour chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in bullish territory near the 60.0 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator keeps hovering around the signal line, which highlights a weak momentum.

Above 1.1615, bulls are likely to be challenged at the 1.1660-1.1670 area (October 28, 29, November 13, 14 highs). Further up, the next target is the October 17 high, right below 1.1730, although it seems too distant for Tuesday's session.

On the downside, the pair has been finding support at the 1.1600-1.1590 area (Monday's low, Intraday low), ahead of the 1.1550 area, which held the bears on November 26 and 28. Further down, the 1.1500 psychological level and the November 5 lows, near 1.1470, will come into play.

Economic Indicator Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures changes in the prices of a representative basket of goods and services in the European Monetary Union. The HICP, released by Eurostat on a monthly basis, is harmonized because the same methodology is used across all member states and their contribution is weighted. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Tue Dec 02, 2025 10:00 (Prel) Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% Source: Eurostat