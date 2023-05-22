EUR/USD remains sideways above 1.0800 ahead of US Biden-McCarthy discussions

- EUR/USD is showing a sideways performance above 1.0800 as the focus is on US debt-ceiling negotiations.
- S&P500 settled marginally positive on Monday after a choppy session, portraying a quiet market mood.
- Republican McCarthy said that talks over raising the U.S. borrowing cap were "on the right path” ahead of discussions with US Biden.
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a topsy-turvy action above the round-level support of 1.0800 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair didn’t show a decisive action despite mixed responses from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers over the interest rate guidance. Investors are awaiting face-to-face negotiations between US President Joe Biden and House o Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy for a major action.
S&P500 settled marginally positive on Monday after a choppy session, portraying a quiet market mood. US equities remained sideways waiting for more development over US debt-ceiling issues.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded after a corrective move to near 103.17. Meanwhile, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is optimistic about the approval of the US debt-ceiling. A few hours ahead of a face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden, Republican McCarthy said on Monday afternoon that talks over raising the U.S. federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling were "on the right path", as reported by Reuters.
A mixed majority in the House of Representatives and Senate has given importance to a bipartisan deal, which has made US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen nervous that the economy could announce a default in making obligated payments.
Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari cautioned that while it may appear like the worst period of the banking turmoil is over, history showed more trouble can't be ruled out, as reported by Reuters. On the weekend, Fed policymaker cited that he would support the Fed for holding interest rates in June.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said "I expect today that we will be at the terminal rate not later than by summer," He further added, "Deceleration in rate increases from 50 bp to 25 bp was wise and cautious." This has allowed the ECB to push its interest rate cycle longer and has safeguarded the economy from any interest rate shocks.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0812
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0952
|Daily SMA50
|1.0894
|Daily SMA100
|1.0808
|Daily SMA200
|1.0467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0829
|Previous Daily Low
|1.076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0904
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0867
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
