EUR/USD remains depressed well below 1.1300 post-ECB

EUR/USD stays offered in the sub-1.1300 region on Thursday.
ECB left its key rates unchanged, as widely expected.
Investors’ focus now gyrates to Lagarde’s press conference.
The selling bias in the single currency stays unchanged on Thursday, motivating EUR/USD to keep navigating in the red territory below the 1.1300 barrier.
EUR/USD now focuses on Lagarde
EUR/USD remains on the defensive and reverses part of the recent multi-session advance on the back of the resumption of some buying interest in the greenback, at the time when the ECB failed to ignite some upside bias in spot following its unchangd decision on monetary policy.
In fact, no reaction from the pair after the ECB left intact the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the interest rate on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 0.00%, 0.25% and 0 -0.50%, respectively.
The ECB said the net purchases of assets under the PEPP will terminate by end of March. Regarding the APP, the bank's monthly purchases will be of €40B in Q2, €30B in Q3 and €20B from October.
Moving forward, market participants will now closely follow the usual press conference by Chairwoman Lagarde and the subsequent Q&A session.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.25% at 1.1273 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1329 (weekly high Feb.2) seconded by 1.1369 (high Jan.20) and finally 1.1429 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1000 (psychological level).
EUR/USD drops below 1.1280 with initial reaction to ECB statement
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to a session low near 1.1270 after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it left its policy settings unchanged in February. Eyes on ECB President Lagarde's presser.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
Gold continues to edge lower toward $1,800
Gold remains on the back foot heading into the NA session on Thursday as investors assess the ECB's and the BOE's policy announcements. XAU/USD was last seen testing $1,800 with the US Dollar Index clinging to modest daily gains above 96.00.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.