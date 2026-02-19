TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD: Cash flows surge on RBA vigilance – BNY

AUD: Cash flows surge on RBA vigilance – BNY
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

BNY’s EMEA Macro Strategist Geoff Yu notes that the Australian Dollar is benefiting from a sharp rise in cash and short-term (CAST) flows as markets price in further Reserve Bank of Australia tightening. With Governor Bullock stressing readiness to hike against structurally high inflation, Yu highlights strong equity-to-cash rotation and sees Australia as the clearest G10 carry candidate, conditional on global risk sentiment.

RBA stance drives AUD carry appeal

"Presently, Australia is the clearest case of G10 tightening, with Governor Michele Bullock has repeatedly emphasized in recent weeks that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will not hesitate to move if justified by data. Her warning that the country may be prone to structurally high inflation also suggests hikes will not be tactical and may serve as a clear anchor for carry-seeking flows, if the risk environment allows."

"AUD’s overall flow picture has improved, but the more notable development of late has been a surge into cash and short-term instruments (CAST). Year to date, flows have been unimpressive, but after Governor Bullock’s recent speeches and testimony, Australia’s cash and cash equivalents market appears to have received the message on interest rates."

"CAST flows tend to be highly sensitive to G10 rate differentials. We have identified several candidates already, but only Australia is responding forcefully, fully in line with a relatively simple set of fundamental assumptions."

"We see equity-to-cash rotation as a factor behind the surge, as Australia’s mining sector faces downside risks to elevated levels of global developed market metals and miners’ equity holdings. With high ratings, good liquidity and yields, a stronger liquidity preference for the AUD is no surprise at all."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retakes 1.1800 on renewed USD weakness

EUR/USD retakes 1.1800 on renewed USD weakness

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, re-attempting 1.1800in the European trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar sees fresh selling interest across the board, despite hawkish Fed Minutes, as the market mood improves and supports the pair. US Jobless Claims data, Fedspeak and geopolitics remain in focus. 

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its weekly losses registered over the past three days and oscillating in a narrow range near a four-week trough, touched during the Asians session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to slide further.

Gold consolidates below $5,000 amid geopolitical risk, hawkish FOMC Minutes

Gold consolidates below $5,000 amid geopolitical risk, hawkish FOMC Minutes

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Thursday and remains below the $5,000 psychological mark as traders seem hesitant amid mixed cues. The US Dollar preserves its strong gains to over a one-week high in the wake of somewhat hawkish Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy meeting. 

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers