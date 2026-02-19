US Dollar Index maintains position above 97.50 ahead of Initial Jobless Claims

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, remains steady after gaining more than 0.5% in the previous session, hovering around 97.70 during the European hours on Thursday.

The Greenback gained ground following hawkish minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The January FOMC Meeting Minutes revived speculation about possible rate hikes if inflation persists. While nearly all policymakers backed holding rates steady, only a few favored a cut, and officials signaled openness to easing if inflation cools as expected.

Traders modestly pared Fed rate cut bets but still expect two 25 basis points reductions later in the year. The CME FedWatch tool suggests that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged in the current range of 3.50%-3.75% in the March and April policy meetings.

The US Dollar also received support from strong US data released on Wednesday, which showed Industrial Production rose 0.7% month-over-month (MoM) in January, beating 0.4% expectations and 0.2% prior, marking the largest gain in nearly a year. Core Durable Goods Orders increased 0.9% in December 2025, above the 0.3% forecast, while Housing Starts climbed to a five-month high of 1.404M.

Traders now await the US Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday. Focus will then shift to the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized figures on Friday for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate path.