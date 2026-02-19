Forex Today: USD consolidates weekly gains as markets keep a close eye on geopolitics

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 19:

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength in the second half of the day on Wednesday, boosted by the hawkish tone seen in the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) January policy meeting. The US economic calendar will feature December Goods Trade Balance figures and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to geopolitical developments.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.62% 1.04% 1.57% 0.53% -0.01% 0.77% 0.52% EUR -0.62% 0.42% 0.95% -0.09% -0.64% 0.15% -0.10% GBP -1.04% -0.42% 0.27% -0.50% -1.05% -0.27% -0.52% JPY -1.57% -0.95% -0.27% -1.03% -1.54% -0.79% -1.00% CAD -0.53% 0.09% 0.50% 1.03% -0.58% 0.25% -0.02% AUD 0.00% 0.64% 1.05% 1.54% 0.58% 0.80% 0.54% NZD -0.77% -0.15% 0.27% 0.79% -0.25% -0.80% -0.25% CHF -0.52% 0.10% 0.52% 1.00% 0.02% -0.54% 0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Fed's publication showed that the Committee made it clear that it is not operating with a one-way bias. According to the document, several policymakers noted that they would have supported describing future decisions in more two-sided terms, reflecting the possibility that hikes could be appropriate if inflation remained above target. Commenting on FOMC Minutes, "the policy signal from the Fed minutes appeared hawkish despite the presence of dissent, anchoring near term US Dollar sentiment," said MUFG’s Senior Currency Analyst Lloyd Chan. The USD Index gained more than 0.5% on Wednesday and touched its highest level in over a week near 97.80 in the early Asian session on Thursday. At the time of press, the USD Index was moving sideways near 97.70, staying virtually unchanged on the day.

CBS News reported early Thursday that the US military is ready for possible strikes on Iran as soon as Saturday. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news outlet said that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group and its flotilla of warships are already in the region, and the USS Gerald Ford, a second carrier group, is en route to the Middle East. Gold benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions and trades in positive territory above $5,000.

The data from Australia showed early Thursday that the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.1% in January. This print came in better than the market expectation of 4.2%. In this period, Employment Change was +17.8K, slightly weaker than analysts' estimate of +20K. AUD/USD gains traction on Thursday and trades in positive territory above 0.7050.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) new Governor Anna Breman said on Thursday that if the outlook for inflation changes, committee will adjust policy stance to ensure inflation returns to target. After losing more than 1% on Wednesday, NZD/USD stages a rebound and trades near 0.5980, rising more than 0.3% on the day.

Pressured by the renewed USD strength, EUR/USD turned south in the American session on Wednesday and lost about 0.6% on the day. The pair corrects higher early Thursday and trades near 1.1800.

GBP/USD fell more than 0.5% on Wednesday and closed the third consecutive day in negative territory. After touching its lowest level in four weeks at 1.3480 in the Asian session, the pair managed to recover to the 1.3500 region by the European morning on Thursday.

USD/JPY continues to edge higher and trades near 155.00 after rising nearly 1% on Wednesday.