EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.1730, focus on Powell

- EUR/USD extends the drop to the 1.1720 area on Tuesday.
- ECB-speak, EMU’s Consumer Confidence next in the calendar.
- Markets’ attention remains on Powell’s first testimony later in the session.
The selling pressure around the single currency remains well in place on turnaround Tuesday, with EUR/USD clinching fresh multi-week lows around 1.1720.
EUR/USD looks to data, Powell
EUR/USD prolongs the leg lower for the third session in a row on Tuesday, briefly testing fresh lows in the 1.1720 region albeit managing to regain some composure soon afterwards.
The dominating risk aversion mood and the renewed and strong demand for the greenback put the pair under extra downside pressure in past sessions, opening the door at the same time to deeper retracement in the short-term.
Later in the session, ECB’s Board members F.Panetta and P.Lane are due to speak while the European Commission (EC) will publish the preliminary gauge of the Consumer Confidence in the region.
Across the pond, Chief J.Powell wil testify on the Fed’s response to the pandemic before the House Financial Services Committee. In the data space, Existing Home Sales and the Richmond Fed Index are also due.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD dropped and recorded fresh monthly lows near 1.1720 earlier in the session, resuming the post-FOMC downtrend. Despite the move, the pair’s outlook remains positive and bouts of weakness are so far deemed as short-lived and look contained. Further out, the underlying constructive bias in the euro remains underpinned by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis), the so far calm US-China trade front and the steady – albeit vigilant- stance from the ECB. The solid position of the EMU’s current account and the positive performance of the speculative community are also lending support to the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.26% at 1.1739 and faces the next support at 1.1720 (monthly low Sep.22) seconded by 1.1709 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1695 (monthly low Aug.3). On the other hand, a break above 1.1917 (high Sep.10) would target 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18) en route to 1.2011 (2020 high Sep.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
