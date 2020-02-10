EUR/USD remains capped and vulnerable to additional falls – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has hit new 2020 lows late last week and is hovering near the lows. Where next for the world's most popular currency pair?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0955, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-1h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle, the BB 15min-Middle, the SMA 5-15m, the SMA 10-15m, and more.
Further above, it is capped by a dense cluster of lines around 1.0984, which includes the Pivot Point one-month Support 1, the BB 4h-Middle, the PP one-day R1, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Close by at 1.1001, the confluence of the previous monthly low, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the previous daily high serves as another resistance line.
Looking down, support awaits at 1.0882, which is where last year's low point meets the Pivot Point one-day Support 3.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating last week's losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar continues benefitting from the upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, struggling amid concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. The US dollar remains robust amid upbeat data and coronavirus headlines.
Forex Today: China tries to calm coronavirus-hit markets, dollar remains strong, Bitcoin battles $10,000
The coronavirus has already taken the lives of over 900 people and infected over 40,000. While the disease continues spreading, the People's Bank of China has announced fresh measures to provide liquidity via re-lending funds and soothe markets.
Gold: Retreats to 200-HMA, bearish candle on weekly chart
Gold has surrendered gains seen in early Asia and could revisit the Feb. 5 low of $1,548 during the week ahead. The yellow metal is currently trading around the 200-hour moving average (HMA) at $1,570, having hit a high of $1,576 in early Asia.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.