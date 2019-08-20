EUR/USD registers its first five-day losing streak in three months

- EUR/USD fell 0.10% on Monday, confirming the first five-day losing streak in three months.
- EUR/USD dropped even though the German Bund yields ticked higher on stimulus talk.
- Markets are likely worried that the German stimulus may not be strong enough to counter the economic slowdown.
- A sustained rise in Germa yields may help the EUR end the five-day losing streak.
EUR/USD fell for the fifth straight trading day on Monday despite the uptick in the German bond yields.
The currency pair dropped 0.10% on Monday, having registered 0.38%, 0.29%, 0.28% and 0.15% losses on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, respectively.
That is the first five-day losing streak since mid-May. Back then, the pair had dropped for five straight days from May 13 to May 17.
Yields bounce on talk of German fiscal boost
The German 10-year bond yield rose more than six basis points to -0.64% on Monday on reports of German willingness to increase fiscal spending in order to support the struggling economy. The German government could come up with $55 billion (€50 billion) in the stimulus should the country's economy fall on hard times, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Sunday, according to Bloomberg News.
The EUR/USD pair rose above 1.11 in the European trading hours on Monday, tracking the rise in the yields, only to end the day on a negative note at 1.1078.
EUR's inability to score gains despite the recovery in yields likely indicates concerns that Germany's stimulus, if any, will not be enough to buttress the economy.
So, while the path of least resistance remains to the downside, the common currency may end up snapping the five-day losing streak with moderate gains if the German yields continue to rise today. As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1087, representing 0.10% gains on the day.
An above-forecast German producer price index for July may strengthen the bid tone around the EUR. The data is scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1087
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1146
|Daily SMA50
|1.1223
|Daily SMA100
|1.1219
|Daily SMA200
|1.129
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1114
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1232
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1066
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 13-day old support-line
Having bounced off 13-day old support-line, EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1085 during early Tuesday. 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 4H 100MA seem near-term key resistances.
GBP/USD bounces off 10-day EMA despite looming Brexit uncertainty
Despite the EU and Ireland having rejected the UK’s proposal to alter Irish backstop agreement, the GBP/USD pair keeps the recovery mode intact on the 1.21 handle heading into the London open. PM Johnson’s visit to Germany, France to be the key focus.
USD/JPY on the back foot in sync with S&P futures, T-yields
USD/JPY trades on the defensive near the midpoint of the 106 handle, tracking the negative tone in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as the overnight risk-on environment appears to fade.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Trade wars: Five signs Trump is losing to China – USD has room to rise
"Trade wars are good and easy to win" – said US President Donald Trump on March 2018. Nearly a year and a half later, Chinese industrial output growth has fallen to the lowest levels since 2002 and Germany is on the verge of recession.