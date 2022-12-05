- EUR/USD scales higher for the fourth successive day and climbs to a fresh multi-month high.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes continue to weigh heavily on the USD and remain supportive.
- Hopes for easing COVID-19 curbs in China further seem to undermine the safe-haven buck.
- Traders now look to the final Services PMI from the Eurozone and the US For a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair is seen building on last week's breakout momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA and gaining traction for the fourth straight day on Monday. The upward trajectory lifts spot prices to the 1.0585 area, or the highest level since late June and is sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, sinks to over a five-month low amid expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Market participants seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its stance and deliver a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike at its upcoming meeting on December 13-14. This, along with the optimism over hopes for the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, continues to undermine the safe-haven buck.
That said, the upbeat US monthly jobs report released on Friday validates the view that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy, although at a slower pace. An upside surprise in US job gains and wages points to a further rise in inflationary pressures, adding credence to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's forecast that the peak rate will be higher than expected. This, in turn, offers some support to the US Treasury bond yields, which should help limit the USD losses and keep a lid on the EUR/USD pair.
Furthermore, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau sounded less hawkish and backed the case for a 50 bps rate hike in December. This might further hold back bulls from placing fresh bets around the EUR/USD pair, at least for the time being. Traders now look to the release of the final Services PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US. Later during the early North American session, the US ISM Services PMI should contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0583
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.0533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0316
|Daily SMA50
|1.002
|Daily SMA100
|1.005
|Daily SMA200
|1.0367
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0545
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0428
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0386
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0576
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
