EUR/USD refreshes eight-month high above 1.0870 as risk profile soars, US PPI in focus

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • EUR/USD has refreshed its eight-month high above 1.0870 amid a positive risk-impulse.
  • Volatility in the USD Index has escalated as the appeal for safe-haven assets has dropped.
  • After slowing the extent of the interest rate hike to 50 bps, the Fed is expected to trim rate hike pace further to 25 bps.

The EUR/USD pair has displayed a decent upside after breaking above the critical resistance of 1.0840 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has refreshed its eight-month high above 1.0870 as the risk profile is soaring amid rising consensus for a less-hawkish monetary policy stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its February monetary policy meeting.

S&P500 futures are extending their gains confidently after a super-bullish week, portraying an intense demand for risk-perceived assets. Also, the risk-appetite theme has expanded volatility for the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index is hovering near its fresh seven-month low around 104.45, amid weaker appeal for safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields are not being traded as the United States markets are closed on account of Martin Luther King Day.

The release of the expected decline in the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for December month has accelerated the odds of further decline in the policy tightening pace by the Fed. It is worth noting that the Fed announced a less-hawkish monetary policy in December. The Fed was hiking interest rates with 75 basis points (bps) scale but shifted to 50 bps rate hike extent after observing a meaningful decline in the inflation rate.

Now that the headline inflation rate has dropped further to 6.5% led by a sheer decline in gasoline and used car prices, Fed policymakers have started considering a 25 bps rate hike. This will help the central bank to continue its fight against inflation and will also provide a cushion for deceleration in economic activities.

On the economic data front, investors will focus on the release of the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) data, which is scheduled for Wednesday. As per the consensus, a decline in headline factory gate prices of goods and services (Dec) is expected at 6.8% from the former release of 7.4%. Also, the core Producer Price Index might trim to 5.9% from the former release of 6.2% in a similar period.

On the Eurozone front, the European Central Bank (ECB) is looking to reach a terminal rate sooner. ECB's governing council member and French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau cited last week, the central bank should aim to reach the terminal rate by the summer. He further added that the ECB needs to be pragmatic about the pace of rate hikes.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0861
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.0832
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0659
Daily SMA50 1.0502
Daily SMA100 1.019
Daily SMA200 1.0311
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0868
Previous Daily Low 1.078
Previous Weekly High 1.0868
Previous Weekly Low 1.0639
Previous Monthly High 1.0736
Previous Monthly Low 1.0393
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0814
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0835
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0786
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0739
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0698
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0961

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD tops 0.7000 for the first time since August 2022

AUD/USD tops 0.7000 for the first time since August 2022

AUD/USD is breaking higher above 0.7000, its highest since August 2022 in Monday's Asian trading. The pair is capitalizing on broad-based US Dollar weakness and an upbeat market mood. Thinner trading conditions are likely to extend amid a US holiday. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY slides toward 127.00 as Japanese Yen keeps rallying ahead of BoJ decision

USD/JPY slides toward 127.00 as Japanese Yen keeps rallying ahead of BoJ decision

USD/JPY is holding the latest downtick below 127.50, having renewed eight-month lows at 127.24. Japanese yen rallies on potential BoJ hawkish move, as yields policy stutters. US holiday-induced thin trading exaggerates moves in the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls continue to chip away at $1,920 resistance

Gold bulls continue to chip away at $1,920 resistance

Gold price has been holding in at the bull cycle highs of $1,920 following last week's volatility that was driven by the Consumer Price Index, CPI, that fuelled a sell-off in the US Dollar, supporting risk assets and the Gold price higher. 

Gold News

Bitcoin surges on inflation tailwinds, hovers near $21K

Bitcoin surges on inflation tailwinds, hovers near $21K

Bitcoin surges, then holds near $21k. Still riding the tailwinds of falling inflation and a more upbeat view of the economy, bitcoin cracked $21,000 in early weekend trading for the first time since early November before retreating slightly.

Read more

The Week Ahead: China Q4 GDP, Bank of Japan, UK CPI and wages, Ocado and Netflix earnings

The Week Ahead: China Q4 GDP, Bank of Japan, UK CPI and wages, Ocado and Netflix earnings

UK CPI (Dec). After the peak of 11.1% in October, headline CPI fell back to 10.7% in November in a welcome sign that we could well be past the peak. Recent falls in oil and gas prices are also likely to start to feed into the underlying numbers.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures