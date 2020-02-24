EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 on broad USD weakness

- Sharp drop in US Treasury bond yield takes its toll on USD.
- US Dollar Index drops to 96.20 area after opening with a bullish gap.
- German IFO Business Climate Index improves modestly in February.
The EUR/USD started the new week under pressure with a bearish gap after the weekend reports showed a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases globally, especially in Italy and South Korea. According to Italian news agency ANSA, the number of confirmed cases in Italy currently stands at 229 with 7 fatalities.
After sliding toward the 1.0800 handle during the European session, however, the broad-based USD weakness in the second half of the day helped the pair close the opening gap and turn positive on the day. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.0860.
DXY turns south in American session
Although the USD was able to capitalize on risk aversion in the past few weeks, a sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seem to have finally triggered a heavy selloff. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 7.7% on the day at 1.359%. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which advanced to a daily high of 99.64 earlier, was last erasing 0.18% on the day at 99.15.
In the meantime, Monday's data showed that the headline German IFO Business Climate Index improved slightly to 96.1 from 96 in January 95.9 to beat the analysts' estimate of 95.3. Furthermore, the Expectations Index rose to 93.4 from 92.9 and the Current Assessment Index arrived at 98.9 to surpass the market expectation of 98.6.
On Tuesday, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the fourth quarter from Germany will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. Investors will continue to keep a close eye on coronavirus headlines as well.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.085
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0933
|Daily SMA50
|1.105
|Daily SMA100
|1.1059
|Daily SMA200
|1.1106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0864
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0783
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0778
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at one-week highs above 1.0850
The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery to its highest in over a week as fears took over. Dollar hit in the US session by plummeting equities and government bond yields.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid virus-related USD weakness
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as coronavirus headlines push US yields and the dollar lower. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions
Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.
Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic
The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800...
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.