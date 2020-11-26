- EUR/USD climbs to new 2-month tops in the 1.1940/45 band.
- German GfK Consumer Confidence dropped to -6.7 in December.
- French Consumer Confidence eased to 90 in November.
The positive momentum around the European currency stays unchanged for yet another session and pushes EUR/USD to new 2-month highs in the 1.1940 region on Thursday.
EUR/USD underpinned by sentiment
EUR/USD managed to advance further and clinch fresh tops in the 1.1940/45 band during early trade, although the bullish move appears to have run out of steam afterwards and prompted sellers to step in.
The recent upside in the pair and the rest of its risk peers was sustained by the persistent downside pressure in the greenback, in turn bolstered by rising hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, a stronger economic rebound and rising likeliness of extra US stimulus in the short-term.
In the euro docket, the German Consumer Confidence tracked by GfK retreated to -6.7 for the month of December. In France, the same consumer gauge ticked lower to 90 for the current month.
Results from the ECB showed the M3 Money Supply expanded at an annualized 10.5% in October and Private Sector Loans rose 3.1% from a year earlier. Later in the session, the central bank will publish its Accounts of the latest monetary policy meeting seconded by speeches by Board members P.Lane and I.Schnabel.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD manages to leave behind the 1.19 mark amidst a favourable atmosphere for the risk complex. In the very near-term, EUR/USD appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region along with the increasing likelihood of extra stimulus in the US. Risks to this positive view emerge from the potential political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund and increasing chances of further ECB easing to be announced as soon as at the December meeting.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.07% at 1.1903 and faces immediate contention at 1.1800 (low Nov.23) followed by 1.1745 (weekly low Nov.11) and finally 1.1709 (Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally). On the upside, a break above 1.1941 (monthly high Nov.26) would target 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18) en route to 1.2011 (2020 high Sep.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new two-month highs closer to 1.1950
EUR/USD has extended its gains, nearing 1.1950. The US dollar is on the back foot as the FOMC Minutes hint to more QE coming and as US jobless claims rose again. Coronavirus headlines and the ECB meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit uncertainty and nears 1.34
GBP/USD is nearing 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns of a snag in Brexit talks. It is unclear if Chief EU Negotiator Barnier travels to London for further talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!