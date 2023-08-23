EUR/USD rebounds from 10-week low beneath 1.0900 on Fed, ECB policy pivot concerns, US data, yields eyed

- EUR/USD seesaws in a small range after posting stellar rebound from multi-day low.
- US/EU PMIs renew concerns of an end to hawkish monetary policies and triggered risk-on mood.
- Upbeat sentiment, weak yields weighed US Dollar and fuel Euro price.
- US Durable Goods Orders, mid-tier activity data and beginning of Jackson Hole event eyed.
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0860-65 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session as bulls take a breather after posting a stellar rebound from the 2.5-month low the previous day.
The Euro pair cheered the broad risk-on mood and a slump in the US Treasury bond yields while ignoring downbeat data at home to post a notable recovery from the multi-day low. Adding strength to the major currency pair are the fresh concerns about the policy pivot at the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed), especially after the previous day’s downbeat Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August.
On Wednesday, preliminary readings of Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI rose to 43.7 for August from 42.7 versus 42.6 market forecasts whereas the Services counterpart eased to 48.3, compared to 50.5 expected and 50.9 marked the previous month. With this, the HCOB Composite PMI for the bloc eased to 47.0 for the said month from 48.6 prior and versus the analysts’ estimations of 48.5.
It should be noted that the first readings of the Eurozone Consumer Confidence for August also declined to -16.0 versus -14.3 market forecasts and -15.1 previous readings.
On the other hand, the first prints of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.0 for August from 49.0 versus 49.3 market forecasts whereas the Services counterpart also edged lower to 51.0, compared to 52.2 expected and 52.3 marked the previous month. With this, the S&P Global Composite PMI for the US eased to 50.4 for the said month from 52.0 prior and the analysts’ estimations. Further, US New Home Sales change rose to 4.4% MoM for July versus -2.5% previous readings.
Additionally, the recently upbeat headlines surrounding the US-China trade ties also underpinned the EUR/USD pair’s latest run-up.
With this, the market sentiment improved and drowned the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar, which in turn propelled the Euro pair from the lowest level since mid-July. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated from the 11-week high while the Wall Street benchmarks also closed in the positive territory to offer a helping hand to the buyers. More importantly, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields flashed the biggest daily fall in three weeks to portray the market’s optimism and propel the pair.
Moving on, the US Durable Goods Orders, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity and weekly Jobless Claims will decorate the calendar. However, major attention will be given to the start of the two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off 200-DMA support, around 1.0800 by the press time, the EUR/USD bulls need validation from the 100-DMA hurdle of 1.0930 to convince buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0865
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.0846
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.095
|Daily SMA50
|1.0982
|Daily SMA100
|1.093
|Daily SMA200
|1.0797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.093
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.087
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1004
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6500 amid downbeat yields, risk-on mood, focus on US Durable Goods Orders
AUD/USD buyers take a breather while making rounds to 0.6480, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier catalysts after cheering the risk-on mood and downbeat US Treasury bond yields while paying a little heed to the disappointing Australia PMIs.
EUR/USD rebounds from 10-week low beneath 1.0900 on Fed, ECB policy pivot concerns, US data, yields eyed
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0860-65 as bulls take a breather after posting a stellar rebound from the 2.5-month low the previous day. The Euro pair cheered the broad risk-on mood and a slump in the US Treasury bond yields while ignoring downbeat data at home to post a notable recovery from the multi-day low.
Gold recovery looks to $1,930, United States data and Jackson Hole event
Gold price stays on the front foot at around $1,917, despite posting mild gains amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, as market players await the United States data and the start of the two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium.
DYDX price takes the lead in Crypto market recovery
DYDX price is up, joining the league of the highest gainers of the day as the rest of the market bounces back after the recent crash. Motivated by Bitcoin price rising to $26,500, the altcoin shot up to test a critical resistance level, flipping which could initiate a rally for the DeFi token.
When bad news is good news
Downside pressure in Chinese stocks and a run of softer PMIs out of the Eurozone, UK, and US were behind most of the moves in financial markets on Wednesday. Interestingly enough, all of this bad news was taken as a net positive by investors.