  • EUR/USD reverses the recent downside and targets 1.1900.
  • German IFO came in above estimates in November.
  • US Consumer Confidence, housing sector take centre stage later.

The improved tone in the single currency lifts EUR/USD to fresh daily highs in the 1.1890 region.

EUR/USD looks to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD manages to reverse two consecutive daily pullbacks and regains upside traction on Tuesday.

The renewed weakness surrounding the greenback sustains the resumption of the upside momentum in spot amidst a broad-based improvement in the risk complex. Rising hopes on an efficient vaccine plus the view of a “V”-shaped recovery continue to lend support to the pair and the rest of its risk-associated peers.

Adding to the euro’s bullish note, the German Business Climate tracked by the IFO survey surpassed estimates at 90.7 in November albeit it came a tad below the October’s reading. Earlier in the session, the German GDP figures showed the economy expanded 8.5% during the July-September period, bettering expectations.

Across the ocean, the Conference Board will publish its Consumer Confidence gauge seconded by the S&P/Case-Shiller Index and the FHFA’s House Price Index. In addition, FOMC’s Bullard, Clarida and Williams are also due to speak.

What to look for around EUR

EUR/USD was rejected from the area just above 1.19 the figure at the beginning of the week. In the very near-term, EUR/USD is expected to remain under scrutiny on the back of the impact of the pandemic on the region’s economy and political developments surrounding the EU Recovery Fund. In addition, the dovish stance from the ECB and the potential announcements of extra stimulus in December also favour the re-emergence of the cautious stance among investors.

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.35% at 1.1881 and a break above 1.1920 (monthly high Nov.9) would target 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18) en route to 1.2011 (2020 high Sep.1). On the flip side, immediate contention aligns at 1.1745 (weekly low Nov.11) followed by 1.1709 (Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area

XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area

Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.

Gold news

Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017

Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017

The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980. 

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures