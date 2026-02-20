TRENDING:
US GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP weakens as robust UK data outweigh upbeat Eurozone PMI readings

  • EUR/GBP edges lower on Friday as stronger UK data boosts the Pound.
  • The British Pound gains traction after robust Retail Sales and PMI data.
  • Eurozone HCOB PMI figures also beat estimates but failed to lift the Euro.
EUR/GBP weakens as robust UK data outweigh upbeat Eurozone PMI readings
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

EUR/GBP trades lower on Friday as solid UK Retail Sales and stronger preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data lift the British Pound (GBP). Although the stronger-than-expected Eurozone HCOB flash PMI failed to provide meaningful support to the Euro (EUR) and kept the cross under pressure.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP trades around 0.8733, down about 0.13% on the day, but remains on track for a third straight weekly advance.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed UK Retail Sales rose 1.8% MoM in January, sharply beating the 0.2% forecast and accelerating from December’s 0.4% increase. On an annual basis, Retail Sales rose 4.5% from a downwardly revised 1.9% (previously 2.5%), comfortably above the 2.8% forecast.

Preliminary PMI data from S&P Global PMI data reinforced the upbeat tone, with the Composite PMI climbing to 53.9, marking a 22-month high, while the Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.0, its highest level in 18 months. The Services PMI remained firmly in expansion territory at 53.9, with all three readings topping market forecasts.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the survey data are consistent with GDP rising by just over 0.3% in the first quarter if momentum is sustained into March. He added that while the upturn continues to be led by the services sector, there are signs manufacturing is regaining traction, with export orders surging at a pace not seen since the pandemic.

In the Eurozone, HCOB flash PMI data also surprised to the upside. The Composite PMI rose to 51.9 in February from 51.3 in January, above the 51.5 forecast and marking a three-month high.

Manufacturing activity improved to 50.8 from 49.5, beating expectations of 50.0 and reaching a 44-month high as the sector returned to expansion. Meanwhile, the Services PMI edged up to 51.8 from 51.6, though slightly below the 52.0 consensus.

The survey noted that at the composite level, Germany recorded a solid increase in business activity, marking the fastest pace of expansion in four months. In contrast, France saw broadly no change in output compared with January. Activity across the rest of the Eurozone continued to expand, although at the slowest pace since June 2025.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.02%-0.11%0.14%-0.07%0.13%0.30%0.11%
EUR-0.02%-0.14%0.09%-0.09%0.11%0.28%0.09%
GBP0.11%0.14%0.25%0.04%0.24%0.42%0.23%
JPY-0.14%-0.09%-0.25%-0.20%-0.01%0.16%-0.02%
CAD0.07%0.09%-0.04%0.20%0.19%0.37%0.19%
AUD-0.13%-0.11%-0.24%0.01%-0.19%0.17%-0.02%
NZD-0.30%-0.28%-0.42%-0.16%-0.37%-0.17%-0.19%
CHF-0.11%-0.09%-0.23%0.02%-0.19%0.02%0.19%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains apathetic near 1.1770 post-US PCE

EUR/USD remains apathetic near 1.1770 post-US PCE

EUR/USD trades slightly on the back foot on Friday, hovering around the 1.1770 area as the US Dollar trims its advance on Friday. Data wise on the US docket, inflation tracked by the PCE rose a tad in December, while the flash GDP showed the economy is seen expanding below estimates at 1.4%YoY in Q4 2025.

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3470 after US data

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3470 after US data

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone unchanged near 1.3470 amid increasing upside momentum in the US Dollar, particularly after the release of US PCE and GDP figures.

Gold trims gains on US data, flirts with $5,000/oz

Gold trims gains on US data, flirts with $5,000/oz

Gold clings to daily gains just over the key $5,000 region per troy ounce on Friday. The modest gains in the yellow metal come despite the Greenback’s recovery is picking up pace following US data releases.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers