EUR/USD pushes higher and flirts with 1.20 ahead of data, Powell

- EUR/USD trades closer to the 1.20 barrier on Tuesday.
- EMU’s advanced CPI contracted 0.3% MoM in November.
- Fed’s Powell, ISM Manufacturing in the limelight later in the NA session.
EUR/USD regains buying interest and advances to the boundaries of the psychological barrier at 1.20 the figure on Tuesday.
EUR/USD focused on Fed, data
EUR/USD is once again testing waters near the 1.20 yardstick in the first half of the week, extending the uptrend sparked in early November.
The risk complex continues to benefit from the weaker dollar, always on the back of rising optimism regarding a strong economic recovery in the medium-term. This investors’ view remains underpinned by the development of an effective COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming months and is fuelled further by the probability of extra US stimulus, likely to be announced in the near-term.
In the euro docket, the German jobless rate ticked lower in November while preliminary inflation figures in the broader euro area see the headline, core CPI contracting at a monthly 0.3% during last month.
Across the pond, Fed’s Powell will testify before the Senate, while the ISM Manufacturing will take centre stage in the NA session seconded by speeches by FOMC’s Brainard, Daly and Evans.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s rally briefly surpassed the 1.20 mark on Monday and leaves the door open to a potential test of the 2020 highs near 1.2010 (September 1), always against the backdrop of a favourable atmosphere in the risk complex. In the very near-term, EUR/USD appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region along with the increasing likelihood of extra stimulus in the US. Risks to this positive view emerge from the potential political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund and increasing chances of further ECB easing to be announced as soon as at the December meeting.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.52% at 1.1984 and a break above 1.2003 (monthly high Nov.30) would target 1.2011 (2020 high Sep.1) en route to 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 1.1800 (low Nov.23) followed by 1.1745 (weekly low Nov.11) and finally 1.1709 (Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
