EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside now targets the 200-day SMA

- EUR/USD hits new 2021 lows in the 1.1760 zone.
- The 200-day SMA near 1.1860 now emerges as the next hurdle.
EUR/USD’s weekly decline appears to have met a decent contention in the 1.1760 area, coincident with a Fibo level (of the November-January rally).
The recent breakdown of the 200-day SMA (1.1854) allows sellers to remain well in control of the sentiment surrounding the European currency, increasing the likelihood of further losses in the short-term horizon.
Below recent YTD lows around 1.1760 there are no relevant support levels until the November 2020 lows in the 1.1600 zone.
While below the 200-day SMA the short-term stance for EUR/USD is expected to remain negative.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1774
|Today Daily Change
|35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1938
|Daily SMA50
|1.2039
|Daily SMA100
|1.2058
|Daily SMA200
|1.1865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1989
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1874
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1874
