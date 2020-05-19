EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside now targets the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD has cleared the short-term resistance line near 1.0900.

The next key target aligns at the 200-day SMA in the 1.1015/20 band.

EUR/USD has managed to regain solid upside traction, quickly leaving behind the 1.0900 mark amidst the improved sentiment in the risk universe.

After breaking above the consolidative theme around 1.0800, the pair has now opened the door to a potential test of the key barrier at 1.1000 the figure and beyond.

That said, a break above 1.1000 should allow for the continuation of the move to the 1.1015/20 band, where coincide the monthly high and the 200-day SMA.

EUR/USD daily chart