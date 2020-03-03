EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside could extend to 1.1200 and beyond

  • The recovery in EUR/USD regained the 1.11 level and well above.
  • Above the 55-day SMA, there is room for a test of 1.1200/39 band.

EUR/USD moved beyond 1.11 the figure for the first time since late January, and met a tough barrier around 1.1180 on Monday, are coincident with a Fibo retracement (of the 2020 drop) and late December tops.

There is room for the continuation of the rally as long as the pair trades above the key 55-day SMA, today at 1.1036.

That said, the next target of relevance should emerge at the 1.1200 neighbourhood ahead of the December top at 1.1239.

EUR/USD

Today last price 1.1117
Today Daily Change 55
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.1136
 
Daily SMA20 1.0911
Daily SMA50 1.1032
Daily SMA100 1.1057
Daily SMA200 1.1099
 
Previous Daily High 1.1185
Previous Daily Low 1.1027
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0958
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1205
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1363

 

 

