EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside could extend to 1.1200 and beyond

- The recovery in EUR/USD regained the 1.11 level and well above.
- Above the 55-day SMA, there is room for a test of 1.1200/39 band.
EUR/USD moved beyond 1.11 the figure for the first time since late January, and met a tough barrier around 1.1180 on Monday, are coincident with a Fibo retracement (of the 2020 drop) and late December tops.
There is room for the continuation of the rally as long as the pair trades above the key 55-day SMA, today at 1.1036.
That said, the next target of relevance should emerge at the 1.1200 neighbourhood ahead of the December top at 1.1239.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1117
|Today Daily Change
|55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0911
|Daily SMA50
|1.1032
|Daily SMA100
|1.1057
|Daily SMA200
|1.1099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1027
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
