EUR/USD Price Analysis: The bullish outlook remains intact above the 1.0900 mark

  • EUR/USD trades on a stronger note near 1.0937 ahead of German February CPI inflation data. 
  • The positive outlook of the pair remains unchanged above the key EMA; RSI indicator holds above the 50-midline. 
  • The first upside barrier is seen at 1.0965; the key support level will emerge at the 1.0895–1.0955 zone. 

The EUR/USD pair gains momentum below the mid-1.0900s during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. Investors await the German Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February, which is expected to remain steady at 0.4% MoM and 2.5% YoY in February. Furthermore, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is forecast to remain unchanged at 0.6% MoM and 2.7% YoY. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0937, up 0.11% on the day. 

According to the four-hour chart, EUR/USD keeps the bullish vibe unchanged as the major pair is above the key 50- and 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with an upward slope. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands in bullish territory above the 50-midline, supports the buyers for the time being. 

On the bright side, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0965 acts as an immediate resistance level for EUR/USD. Any follow-through buying above this level will see a rally to a high of March 8 at 1.0981. The key upside barrier is seen at the 1.1000 mark, representing a psychological level and a high of January 11. The next hurdle is located at a high of December 22 at 1.1040.

On the flip side, the critical support level for a major pair will emerge at the 1.0895–1.0905 region, portraying the confluence of the 50-period EMA and the lower limit of the Bollinger Band. Further south, the next contention level to watch is the 100-period EMA at 1.0865, followed by a round mark and a low of February 22 at 1.0800. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0938
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.0926
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0832
Daily SMA50 1.0854
Daily SMA100 1.0845
Daily SMA200 1.0835
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0948
Previous Daily Low 1.0914
Previous Weekly High 1.0981
Previous Weekly Low 1.0838
Previous Monthly High 1.0898
Previous Monthly Low 1.0695
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0927
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0896
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0877
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0944
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0963
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0978

 

 

