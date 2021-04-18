EUR/USD Price Analysis: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD begins the week on a back foot.
  • 50-HMA, two-week-old support line test intraday sellers ahead of confirming the bearish chart pattern.
  • 200-HMA adds to the downside filters, bulls need clear break of 1.2000 for fresh entries.

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week’s trading during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.

Given the recently downbeat Momentum, coupled with rejection below the 1.2000 threshold, EUR/USD may witness further pullback.

However, sellers may wait for a clear break below the 1.1950 horizontal support before taking fresh entries.

While a downside break of 1.1950 will confirm the bearish chart pattern, directing the quote towards the 1.1900 round-figure, 200-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from April 05, respectively around 1.1965 and 1.1920, add to the downside filters.

Alternatively, EUR/USD buyers should wait for a clear upside break of the 1.2000 hurdle before eyeing the mid-February lows near 1.2025 during the fresh recovery moves.

EUR/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1977
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 1.1985
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1853
Daily SMA50 1.1963
Daily SMA100 1.2058
Daily SMA200 1.1913
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1995
Previous Daily Low 1.195
Previous Weekly High 1.1995
Previous Weekly Low 1.1871
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1978
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1967
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1959
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1933
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2003
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2047

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls may challenge the 1.2000 threshold

EUR/USD: Bulls may challenge the 1.2000 threshold

The EUR/USD hit 1.1994 on Friday, its highest for the week, closing the latter with substantial gains in the 1.1980 price zone. European macroeconomic data indicated a slow path to economic recovery. The pair is technically bullish but still unable to take the 1.2000 threshold.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD finally reacts to risk appetite

GBP/USD finally reacts to risk appetite

The British Pound was the most benefited from risk-appetite, recovering from an intraday low of 1.3715 on Friday to hit a weekly high of 1.3842, closing it a handful of pips below the level. GBP/USD has turned bullish in the near-term, with an immediate resistance at 1.3845.

GBP/USD News

Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle

Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle

XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.

Read more

Gold could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower

Gold could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower

Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021. The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields.

Gold News

Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch

Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch

GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures