EUR/USD Price Analysis: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000

- EUR/USD begins the week on a back foot.
- 50-HMA, two-week-old support line test intraday sellers ahead of confirming the bearish chart pattern.
- 200-HMA adds to the downside filters, bulls need clear break of 1.2000 for fresh entries.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week’s trading during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.
Given the recently downbeat Momentum, coupled with rejection below the 1.2000 threshold, EUR/USD may witness further pullback.
However, sellers may wait for a clear break below the 1.1950 horizontal support before taking fresh entries.
While a downside break of 1.1950 will confirm the bearish chart pattern, directing the quote towards the 1.1900 round-figure, 200-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from April 05, respectively around 1.1965 and 1.1920, add to the downside filters.
Alternatively, EUR/USD buyers should wait for a clear upside break of the 1.2000 hurdle before eyeing the mid-February lows near 1.2025 during the fresh recovery moves.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1977
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.1985
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1853
|Daily SMA50
|1.1963
|Daily SMA100
|1.2058
|Daily SMA200
|1.1913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1995
|Previous Daily Low
|1.195
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1995
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2047
