TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY slips as risk-off flows lift Yen after tariff ruling

  • USD/JPY falls as haven demand boosts the Japanese Yen amid equity weakness.
  • Dollar pressured after the Supreme Court of the United States blocks IEEPA tariffs.
  • Hawkish tone from Christopher Waller limits downside ahead of US confidence and ADP data.
USD/JPY slips as risk-off flows lift Yen after tariff ruling
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The USD/JPY depreciates late during the North American session as US equity markets ended the session on the backfoot, while safe-haven assets like Gold and the Japanese Yen, are poised to extend its gains on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 154.71 after hitting a daily high of 155.04.

USD/JPY retreats toward 154.70 as softer equities and Supreme Court tariff decision weigh on the Dollar

The Greenback is on the backfoot following last Friday’s decision by the US Supreme Court to rule against IEEPA tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. This prompted traders to buy riskier assets, despite uncertainty regarding US trade policies.

Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is down 0.07% at 97.73.

In the data-front, Factory Orders in December fell 0.7% MoM, reversing November’s 2.7% gain, due to weaker aircraft bookings. Hawkish comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller capped the USD/JPY decline, after falling beneath the 154.00 milestone.

Waller said that he favors further easing by the US central bank but noted that if February’s number is stronger than January, this means that the labor market is solid, and that interest rates would remain steady.

On Tuesday, the economic docket will feature the Conference Board Consumer Confidence and the ADP Employment Change 4-week average. In Japan, the economic schedule remains absent, yet investors will eye the release of the Tokyo CPI and Industrial Production in January.

 USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Chart Analysis USD/JPY

In the daily chart, USD/JPY trades at 154.62. The simple moving averages continue to edge lower, with the latest reading at 156.00. Price action beneath this gauge keeps the near-term tone heavy. RSI at 47.21 (neutral) and easing from recent prints signals waning momentum. The descending trend line from 157.66 caps recoveries at 155.11. A bullish break would expose 155.87.

The rising trend line from 139.89 underpins the broader bias, offering support near 152.48. A nearer rising line from 152.10 reinforces bids into that area. RSI remains below the 50 midline, keeping momentum subdued. The simple moving average at 156.00 stays overhead and would cap recoveries on approach. A daily close above the descending cap would improve the tone, while a slip through trend-line support would expose further downside risk.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Japanese Yen Price This Month

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this month. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD1.51%2.32%0.99%1.53%-0.14%2.07%1.18%
EUR-1.51%0.80%-0.51%0.03%-1.62%0.55%-0.31%
GBP-2.32%-0.80%-1.34%-0.78%-2.40%-0.25%-1.11%
JPY-0.99%0.51%1.34%0.55%-1.11%1.06%0.19%
CAD-1.53%-0.03%0.78%-0.55%-1.65%0.51%-0.34%
AUD0.14%1.62%2.40%1.11%1.65%2.20%1.33%
NZD-2.07%-0.55%0.25%-1.06%-0.51%-2.20%-0.86%
CHF-1.18%0.31%1.11%-0.19%0.34%-1.33%0.86%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1800

EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1800

EUR/USD manages to regain composure and retests the 1.1800 region in quite a positive start to the week. The pair’s bounce follows the US Dollar’s offered stance post-SCOTUS ruling ahead of important US data and Fedspeak on Tuesday.

GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD spent Monday spinning in place as market participants await a fresh catalyst to break the pair out of its recent range. The BoE's February hold came with a surprisingly dovish 5-4 split, and UK Consumer Price Index data last week showed inflation easing to 3.0%, reinforcing the case for earlier rate cuts, with most economists now looking to April or March for the next move. 

Gold climbs above $5,200 on geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty

Gold climbs above $5,200 on geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty

Gold price jumps to around $5,230 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The rally of the precious metal is bolstered by heightened geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainty following US tariff decisions. Traders brace for the US January Producer Price Index report on Friday for fresh impetus. 

Solana DeFi platform Step Finance to close operations following treasury hack

Solana DeFi platform Step Finance to close operations following treasury hack

The Solana based decentralized finance platform Step Finance announced it will end all operations effective immediately following a breach that drained its treasury.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers